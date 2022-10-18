 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtroom+Gavel.jpeg

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County judge found Newby, who is white, guilty Monday of the lesser crime of reckless homicide in Dorian Murrell's death. His sentencing was set for Nov. 10.

Murrell, 18, died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020, during violence that followed protests over the death of Floyd, a Black man.

Newby's first trial in Murrell's killing ended in a mistrial last year after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following several hours of deliberation.

Newby turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He claimed self defense, saying the shooting took place after he was approached by a group of people and shoved to the ground. Newby said he saw someone standing over him and fired.

Prosecutors argued that being shoved to the ground wasn’t justification to take someone’s life.

Three people who had been with Murrell when he was shot have been charged in connection with the robbery and killing of Chris Beaty, a businessman and a former Indiana University football player. Beaty, 38, was fatally shot in downtown Indianapolis hours before Murrell was slain.

Tags

Recommended for you