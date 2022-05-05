 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana inmate gets 38 years for razor blade attack on guard

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtroom+Gavel.jpeg

PERU, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a northern Indiana prison convicted of slashing a correctional officer's face with a razor blade has received a 38-year sentence for the attack.

A Miami County judge sentenced Raul Sotelo on Wednesday in the July 2020 attack at the Miami Correctional Facility, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Sotelo was already serving a life sentence in prison, with the possibility of parole, for his conviction in the September 1973 murder of a 12-year-old Lake County girl. Prosecutors said his sentence in the prison attack all but ensures he will spend the rest of his life in prison because it will run consecutively with his already established life sentence.

A jury convicted Sotelo last month of attempted murder, battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and other charges in the attack on Officer Mackenzie Malott.

According to court records, Sotelo attacked Malott with a homemade weapon made from a razor blade wrapped with cardboard, leading him with a gash on the left side of his face that required eight stitches and left a deep, permanent 5-inch-long (12.7-centimeter-long) scar.

