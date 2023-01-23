Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo is back in-person.
The two day event is taking place at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette Monday January 23 and Tuesday January 24.
"This particular meeting is geared toward commercial farmers. So those people who make a living out of growing and selling fruits and vegetables, but sometimes we do occasionally see folks that are interested in growing their own fruit show up to the meeting,” said Assistant Professor of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Purdue, Stephen Meyers. “They can get some benefit from the content, but a lot of times it's more advanced than what they're ready for."
Meyers said for the past two years the conference has been virtual. They’re excited to host it in-person this year.
“The last two years were virtual webinars, which was great because increased our reach across the country and the globe,” said Meyers. “However, there’s nothing that replaces the in-person meeting with our farmers.”
Multiple sessions will take place during the two day event.
A few of the topics that will be discussed include soil health, food safety and food processing. As well as business marketing.
“It’s really an opportunity for Purdue Extension to engage with our fruit, vegetable, and farm market growers in the state,” said Meyers. “We share research and we’ll also get their ideas for future research and outreach activities.”
Meyers says there are many benefits to attending the event.
"One of the biggest appeals for growers in the state of Indiana is that they can get either private pesticide applicator credit, or commercial credits, or certified crop advisors can come and continue an education credit,” said Meyers. “So it's an opportunity for them to keep their certifications."
For more information regarding the Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo