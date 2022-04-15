 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected this afternoon. Sustained winds of
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph are possible.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Indiana governor making 2nd overseas trip this spring

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana governor Eric Holcomb

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced plans Friday for his second overseas business trip this spring.

Holcomb will travel with state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco from April 24 to May 1 for meetings with business and government leaders in those countries, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said.

This trip comes after Holcomb and Chambers traveled in late March to Slovakia and Israel. While in Slovakia, Holcomb visited a refugee camp for hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion of their country.

Holcomb’s schedule in Sweden includes meeting with executives of Saab, which is manufacturing sections for a new U.S. Air Force training jet at a West Lafayette plant. The governor has meetings set with British companies Rolls-Royce and Tate & Lyle, both of which have sizeable Indiana operations.

The Monaco stop has Holcomb meeting with Prince Albert II and attending the Formula E World Championship race for all-electric race cars for sessions with motorsports and electric vehicle businesses.

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, the agency said.

Tags

Recommended for you