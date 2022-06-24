 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Brown...Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Indiana GOP leaders expect anti-abortion action this summer

Indiana Flag

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana Republicans said Friday that they expect to see action toward tightening the state’s abortion law during the Legislature’s special session that is set to start next month.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they were glad the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling returned decisions on regulation abortion to the states.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he expected lawmakers would “take action to further protect life when we return to the Statehouse.”

GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling the Legislature into a special session starting July 6 to take up a tax refund proposal, but state law allows legislators to take up any subject during a maximum 40-day period.

Anti-abortion lawmakers decided to hold off on major action regarding abortion restrictions during this year’s regular session that ended in March while awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision.

Legislative leaders didn’t immediately release any details about what anti-abortion measures lawmakers will take up.

Holcomb said he anticipated the Legislature would act quickly this summer.

“We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do,” Holcomb said in a statement.

