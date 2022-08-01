Indiana General Assembly starts second week of special session

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana General Assembly was back at the statehouse Monday for the start of week two of its special session. Much of the attention continues to center around Senate Bill One, the proposed bill to ban nearly all abortions in the state. House lawmakers are expecting another intense week of debate over how much to restrict abortion access in Indiana.
After narrowly surviving the Indiana Senate in a close vote on Saturday, Senate Bill One now moves to the House for further debate this week. The chamber met briefly Monday afternoon to refer the bill to committee. Some House Democrats however attempted to prevent the bill from making it there.
Democratic Representative Matt Pierce motioned today to invoke House Rule 116 on Senate Bill One. The rule allows the House to remove a bill from the docket prior to sending it to committee.
Pierce argued as many Senate Democrats argued last week, that Republicans are rushing the process of putting abortion restrictions in place. Republican Representative Matt Lehman countered Pierce saying the bill should be referred to committee as part of the proper legislative process.
The motion on Rule 116 failed 68 to 25.
Representative Sheila Klinker says she does not believe this is the right time to address abortion restrictions.
"What he emphasized was that a bill of this size, of this magnitude, ought to be in the long session. Rather than a short session. Yes, I do agree with that. Because this issue is one that certainly has a lot of tension between our constituents," said Klinker.
The House has referred Senate Bill One to the Courts and Criminal Code committee. The committee will hold the first reading and will also have public testimony on the bill starting Tuesday morning.
The Senate did not convene today. The upper chamber will be back in session until Wednesday.
The House Ways and Means Committee will also review Senate Bills Two and Three tomorrow morning.