 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief

  • 0
gas pump-3.jpg

Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month.

The state's residents will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday — another jump from June's record-high 56 cents per gallon. Fuel costs were expected to continue to rise in July, elevated largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The gas tax increase emerged alongside calls from Indiana Democrats to suspend the tax to aid residents reeling from the worst inflation in 40 years.

But Republicans say the gas tax should remain in place to fund the state's highway construction program. They instead have called for gradually lowering Indiana’s individual income tax rate over the next seven years as a form of relief.

The state's average price per gallon of regular gasoline was approximately $5.13 on Monday, above the national average of about $4.98, according to AAA.

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed an inflation relief plan June 9 that would distribute payments of $225 to residents under the state's automatic taxpayer refund law. This builds on the initial $125 payments taxpayers received last month under the same policy.

Eligible residents would receive a combined total of about $350 in payments, with a married couple filing jointly receiving about $700, Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he would call for a special legislative session before the end of June so legislators can enact this proposal.

Recommended for you