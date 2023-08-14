Indiana Farmland Prices on the Rise

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Farmland prices in the Hoosier state are continuing to rise.
A recent survey from Purdue shows the average price of top-quality farmland was up roughly 7.3%.
Professor and Schrader Chair in Farmland Economics at Purdue University,
Todd Kuethe, says the department has done a survey since the mid-1970’s.
Kuethe says the respondents are mostly people who work in the land market. That includes appraisers, real estate brokers, lenders involved in farmland sales and a few farmers as well.
“We ask them about the conditions currently and we send it out every June,” said Kuethe. “We ask them about current farmland market conditions, what they observed last winter to give us a feel on how the year is going and then what they expect this coming winter with how they expect the year to close out.”
Kuethe say the responses they received indicate a new record high price.
“We’re up around 6 to 7% around the state on average,” said Kuethe. “It’s a good place to be at but last year in 2022 we had record high growth of around 30%. We’re back to around normal growth patterns but prices are generally up throughout the state.”
Kuethe says the reason for this is due to the financial situations farmers are in.
“Farmers are just really well positioned so it offers an attractive return to any investor but farmers are the overwhelming purchaser of land,” said Kuethe. “Roughly 80% to 90% of land is sold to farmers, so ultimately it’s the farmers cash position that determines how the market moves.”
Last year through the survey Kuethe says they saw high growth as well.
“We expected prices to still be going up, but the question was at what pace,” said Kuethe.
Purdue reports land on three quality grades; top, average and poor.
Kuethe says that’s determined by the field’s corn yield.
“So statewide we’re a little over $13,000 nearly $14,000 an acre,” said Kuethe. “For average it was a little over $11,000 and for poor it hangs close to $9,000.”
The survey also found the values of farmland per-acre in Indiana transitioning out of agricultural prices increased.
It increased by 4.1%
Kuethe says if you're making a decision to buy or sell he recommends talking to an appraiser or land marketer.
"That's where you can get some local expertise," said Kuethe. "Here in Indiana we've got a lot of great people around the state."