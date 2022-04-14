 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Indiana doctor gets probation for driving through protesters

  • 0
Courtroom+Gavel.jpeg

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana physician won't serve any jail time after being convicted of criminal recklessness for driving through a crowd of people in 2020 as they were protesting racial injustice.

St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge John Marnocha sentenced Glenn Wheet on Wednesday to one year of probation and fined him $1,000, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Marnocha chose to treat Wheet’s February conviction as a misdemeanor, which is allowed under Indiana law in certain cases. He said Wheet's actions were “stupid” and “impatient,” but were not politically charged, and noted his lack of criminal history.

Wheet apologized for the incident, telling the court, ““I deeply regret the actions I took on that day that led us here."

Prosecutors said Wheet caused a substantial risk of injury by knowingly driving at slow speed over traffic cones set up by police and into a crowd on a bridge on July 4, 2020, in Mishawaka during a protest that followed George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Prosecutors said Wheet initially drove his SUV away from the bridge, but then returned. Multiple videos showed protesters shouting and rushing toward Wheet’s SUV as he drives over a traffic cone and into the crowd. Some protesters hit the SUV while others stood in front of it or pushed against it. As the SUV clears through the crowd, it accelerated, dragging a man who testified he was hanging onto its side mirror.

