Indiana Department of Education Recognizes Two Local Schools

Edgelea Elementary receives national award

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) —  Two local schools are being recognized by the Indiana Department of Education. 

Edgelea Elementary School and Thomas Miller Elementary School have been named Family Friendly Schools. 

91 schools in Indiana have been selected.

However, Edgelea and Thomas Miller elementary are the only schools in Tippecanoe County to be selected.

The Indiana Department of Education says these schools are demonstrating excellence by engaging families in there children's' education.

That includes welcoming all families into the school community, speaking up for every child, supporting student success and communicating effectively.

The Family Friendly Schools program started in 2015.

