Indiana Democratic leaders speak out against SCOTUS abortion ruling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Indiana Democratic political leaders continue to defend a woman's right to an abortion.
U.S. Senate Candidate Tom McDermott was among those who stopped in West Lafayette this afternoon as part of a statewide tour.
McDermott faces Republican incumbent Todd Young in November.
He said women deserve the right to safe abortions and believes the Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe versus Wade could open the door to more rights being taken away.
"They could use that same line of thought to make interracial marriage a state decision, gay marriage a state decision, even the use of contraceptives a state decision," he said. "I mean, it's not even a stretch of the imagination that if they could attack the right to privacy for Roe versus Wade, they could do the same line of attack on those other important issues."
Democratic State Representative Chris Campbell says abortion is something that should be between a woman and her doctor.
Campbell encourages people to step up and speak out if they want to protect a woman's right to choose.
"I think it's very important that people reach out to their legislators," she said. "They can go to the Indiana General Assembly website, find your legislator and contact them. Please let them know how you feel about this issue and how you want to be represented."
As we've reported, the topic of abortion is expected to come up during a special meeting of the Indiana General Assembly on July 6th.
Another pro-choice rally is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.