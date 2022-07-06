Indiana changes policy on blood lead levels in children

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The State of Indiana is lowering the level of lead it considers to be too much in a child's body. Tippecanoe County health officials say they agree with the change in policy.
The state announced Friday it is adopting an emergency rule lowering the lead level it considers to be elevated. It will change from 10 micrograms per deciliter to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. The change puts the state in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis says he supports the change in policy. He says the county saw 18 cases of lead poisoning in 2020, which is when the data was last tracked.
Dr. Loomis says although the change is good, he adds it likely will not alter how health officials handle most elevated lead cases.
"There really is no difference because we get up around 10, 15, 20, the treatment is about the same,” Dr. Loomis said. “We don't employ emergency treatment at that point. We do repeat testing. So the levels, even at that point, and I'm not going to say safe. Any lead in the water, any lead in a child's body is not safe at all, but we have to decide what is an acceptable level given the circumstances that we have."
Dr. Loomis says he is instructing his staff to review previous cases that did not meet the elevated threshold but now do because of the state's policy change.
"We're going to look and see how many cases we have that are over 3.5 to 5 to 7.5, which were underneath the 10 micrograms per deciliter last year,” Dr. Loomis said. “Now what we're going to do is look at those and check the blood levels again and make sure that they fall within normal parameters."
Dr. Loomis encourages anyone with questions about the new guidelines to contact their general practitioner. They can also reach out to their pediatrician or the county health department for more information.
Find more information about the state’s policy change on blood lead levels in children, including reaction to the change from State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, here.