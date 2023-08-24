 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana boy, 2, fatally struck by an SUV at a Michigan state park

Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance 02

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old Indiana boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in western Michigan, police said.

Investigators said the Elkhart, Indiana, boy ran across a road at Holland State Park Tuesday evening and was struck by an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Ohio resident.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the park along Lake Michigan's coastline around 7 p.m. about an injured child, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Witnesses, paramedics and other first responders provided the toddler with medical aid before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Tuesday's deadly accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. The boy's name has not been released by authorities.

Holland State Park is located in western Michigan’s Park Township about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

