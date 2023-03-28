Indiana boy, 16, gets 65-year sentence in man's 2022 slaying

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana boy, 16, gets 65-year sentence in man's 2022 slaying

  • 0
Courtroom+Gavel.jpeg

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old northeastern Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery outside a Fort Wayne church.

An Allen County judge sentenced Aung San Oo on Monday to the maximum prison sentence under the Fort Wayne teen's plea agreement in the slaying of Luke Borror, 21.

Oo, who was 15 at the time of Borror's killing, was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty in February to felony murder in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges he faced, The Journal Gazette reported.

Borror was slain in April 2022, in the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center as the congregation was attending services inside. Police said Borror met Oo and another teen, Swar Hit, outside the church to deal in one-use vaping devices known as puff bars.

According to court documents, church video showed Borror and Oo struggling over a backpack shortly before Oo fatally shot Borror.

Hit, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was also charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to robbery in October and faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 24.

Recommended for you