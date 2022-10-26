Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location.
This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch.
During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express many concerns over a possible branch closure.
Some concerns are poor customer service at the Lafayette branch and less accessibility for community members.
The BMV says an expansion coming to the Lafayette location would solve efficiency problems, but many community members at the hearing disagreed with that solution.
BMV spokesperson Susie Guyer says these public hearings help decide if a closure is the best option.
“We invite the community to give us feedback. We provide those transactions, statistics, and just hear what the community thinks. Do we think this is a good idea or not a good idea? We've seen transactions in West Lafayette go down over the past several years. And so that's really what prompted this conversation and looking at what's best for the community in the future,” Guyer said.
West Lafayette Resident Larry DeBoer came to the hearing with a number of statistics to support his claim that the branch should not close.
“We are the seventh largest county in the state. If we have only one branch, we will be by far the largest county with only one branch. Clark County Down on the river has 120,000. We've got 187,000 people so one can make a case that we might need more branches then. Since we are of that size, we're also the seventh fastest growing County. So we're not only large, we are getting larger relative to the rest of the state,” DeBoer explained.
A BMV spokesperson says they are still deciding if the location will close. They will take feedback from the meeting into consideration before a final decision is made on November 15th.