Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St.
Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense.
The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now, the agency is considering closing the branch at a time when the city's population in exploding.
"It came as surprise but not a shock," Dennis says. "We had been hearing for some time there was going to be some auditing done of the number of offices they had and they were going to look at better ways to fully automate their services."
The BMV's closed at least three other branches this year in cities like Danville and Nappanee But, Dennis says, West Lafayette is much different from those places.
"It really doesn't make much sense," he says. "I can only make assumptions. You would think they would recognize the necessary environment that we work in to have as many physical governmental branches as we could have because we are one of the most densely populated cities in the State of Indiana."
The BMV is hosting a public hearing on the proposed closure at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Margerum City Hall in West Lafayette.
"The optimist in me thinks that, sure, if we get a strong showing and everybody says, 'Hell no, don't make it go,' we might be able to influence the decision," Dennis says. "But the negative pragmatist in me says, it's a done deal."
Residents can also submit written comment by emailing bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 26.