Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch

West Lafayette BMV Branch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St.

Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense.

The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now, the agency is considering closing the branch at a time when the city's population in exploding.

"It came as surprise but not a shock," Dennis says. "We had been hearing for some time there was going to be some auditing done of the number of offices they had and they were going to look at better ways to fully automate their services."

The BMV's closed at least three other branches this year in cities like Danville and Nappanee But, Dennis says, West Lafayette is much different from those places.

"It really doesn't make much sense," he says. "I can only make assumptions. You would think they would recognize the necessary environment that we work in to have as many physical governmental branches as we could have because we are one of the most densely populated cities in the State of Indiana."

The BMV is hosting a public hearing on the proposed closure at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Margerum City Hall in West Lafayette.

"The optimist in me thinks that, sure, if we get a strong showing and everybody says, 'Hell no, don't make it go,' we might be able to influence the decision," Dennis says. "But the negative pragmatist in me says, it's a done deal."

Residents can also submit written comment by emailing bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 26.

