Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care sent to governor

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care sent to governor

  • 0
Indiana Flag

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would ban all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, sending the measure to Indiana's Republican governor amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the U.S.

The House advanced the ban 65-30 after contentious hearings that primarily featured testimony from vocal opponents. The bill would prohibit transgender youth under 18 from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and surgeries in the state.

“This is good public policy to protect our children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures,” said bill sponsor Indiana Rep. Joanna King of Middlebury.

In many U.S. states, lawmakers are approving or considering laws that target transgender health care and limit competitions open to trans athletes.

At least nine states have enacted laws restricting or banning some forms of gender-affirming healthcare for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah and South Dakota. A proposed ban is pending before West Virginia’s governor, while federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas.

Opponents of the Indiana bill said the most commonly used treatments banned in the legislation — hormone therapies and puberty blockers — are often life-saving for trans kids.

“When I started hormone therapy, it made me feel so much better about myself,” said Jessica Wayner, 16, at a House public health committee hearing earlier this month.

Supporters of the bill voiced concerns about those treatments.

Xandra Roberts testified at the public health committee hearing that she detransitioned after living for 10 years as a man. Roberts says she feels lingering effects of testosterone, like facial hair growth.

“Too many kids are losing body parts and causing irreversible harm to their bodies and minds," said Roberts, who was 26 when she began testosterone.

Hospital representatives testified that the treatments available to minors are safe and reversible, while surgical procedures that are harder to undo aren't currently offered to minors anyway.

Now the bill goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who hasn’t said if he’ll sign or veto it.

When asked about the bill on March 17, Holcomb said, “In general, parents not only have a right to their children’s health and well-being, they, in fact, have the responsibility of it.”

Last year, Holcomb vetoed a bill banning transgender students from competing in girls school sports that has since become law after Republican legislators voted to override his action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued to overturn the law but dropped the case when the lead plaintiff, a 10-year-old transgender girl, transferred to a charter school.

On Monday, the ACLU of Indiana urged Holcomb to veto the healthcare legislation and promised legal action if it becomes law.

“Politicians harm us all when they ignore medical judgment and block access to standard care in favor of discriminatory fearmongering,” said ACLU spokesperson Katie Blair.

Republican Reps. Ed Clere of New Albany and Jerry Torr of Carmel joined all 28 Democrats present in voting against the bill.

