Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care sent to governor

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower reaches of the Wabash River. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding further in time as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&