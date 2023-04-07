Indiana American Water asks to raise water rates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana American Water customers could soon see higher water bills.
Indiana American Water recently filed rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The rate hike would happen incrementally over the course of two years, with rates rising by 12% in January 2024, by 8% in April 2024 and by 9.5% in April 2025.
Average customers in West Lafayette could pay about $14 more per month if the rate increase is approved and fully implemented by 2025, according to a spokesperson for the water company.
Executives are pointing to $875 million in water and wastewater system investments as the need for a rate increase.