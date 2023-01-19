Indiana AG Rokita talks abortion, township trustees, more

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Through Early Overnight... Strong gusty winds are expected to continue into the early overnight hours. Sustained west winds up to 25 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 mph can be expected. Then, winds will slowly diminish the rest of the overnight. A few light snow showers will also be possible but no accumulation is expected. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.