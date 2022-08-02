Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill.
Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives.
The Courts and Criminal Code Committee heard the restrictive bill after the Indiana Senate OK'd it last week. But representatives approved an amendment expanding the criteria for certain cases where abortion is allowed.
As News 18 reported, the Senate version would allow abortion only to prevent a mother's death. The House amendment, however, would allow abortions to protect the mother's life and physical health.
The amended version also makes exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies. Both House and Senate versions would allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
Otherwise, abortion in Indiana would become a felony. But the House amendment removes language allowing the state attorney general to prosecute abortions if the county prosecutor refuses.
Harrison High School Senior Isabella Zollner was one of many people to speak out against the bill.
"I believe it did clear up the legislation a little bit," she says. "This removed the attorney general being able to step in. That's appreciated, but in the end ... it still bans abortions and will cause women to die."
Also in the House amendment: an all-out termination of abortion clinic licenses. If passed into law, procedures could only happen at hospitals or outpatient surgical centers.
State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), a Courts and Criminal Code member, voted in favor of the bill but wasn't available for an interview before News 18's deadline.
An effort to send taxpayer refunds to all Hoosier households also passed Tuesday out of a separate House committee. But the legislation is expected to face hurdles in the Indiana Senate.
The House Ways and Means Committee heard a Senate bill that would funnel $45 million into programs for women and children. Lawmakers amended the bill to also include automatic, $225 taxpayer refunds, a key provision in House Bill 1001.
Meanwhile, a separate Senate bill proposes different ways to reduce the impact of inflation on Hoosier families, such as a gas tax cap.
State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), a House Ways and Means member, says both chambers will need to find common ground on these competing bills.
"I know there's basically a standoff right now," she says. "We'll see what happens on the Senate side. I kind of suspect that both will be dealt with probably in a conference committee to hash out of the differences."
House Bill 1001 is set for its first reading in the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee. Senate bills 1 and 2 are planned for second readings in the full house on Thursday.