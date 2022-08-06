Indiana abortion bill signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — After ten days of intense debates, impassioned testimony, and strong disagreements on both sides of the aisle the Indiana General Assembly has passed Senate Bill One into law. Some lawmakers are applauding the move while others say it's a major step back.
"Roll call shows 28 ayes, 19 nays. The motion to concur has passed."
After more than four hours of closing debates, the Indiana Senate voted late Friday to pass Senate Bill One 28 to 19. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill shortly after its passage.
The new law will ban nearly all abortions in the state with few exceptions. Republican Senator Ron Alting was one of eight Senate Republicans who voted against the bill. He says the process has been rushed since the beginning of the two-week special session.
"Let there be no mistake about it. Something this important should have been and could have been done with more time. And it really should have. History was made here tonight," said Alting.
History which the bill's author, Republican Senator Sue Glick, said many Hoosiers will be pleased to see.
"We have heard from a number of individuals who don't have time, who don't have the ability to come down here and march in the hallways, who are saying protect these children. Protect life. Go forward. Do what you can."
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says he believes Indiana has the necessary safeguards in place to handle the expected influx of newborns in the state.
"We've got a decent infrastructure right now. We're adding about 87 million dollars to that. And as I said earlier we're going to continue to build on that come January to do some other policies. Some things that were maybe a little too complex or needed a little bit more vetting than we were able to do here."
Alting however says he expects a range of bills to come up at the start of the full session in January to deal with the challenges he believes will result from this new law.
"You're going to be seeing an exit of OB-GYNs. And that's not a matter of opinion. That's facts," said Atling. "So we're probably going to have to write some bills on incentives to get doctors and staff to come to Indiana."
With the governor already having signed the bill the new law will officially take effect in just over a month on September 15.
In addition to Senate Bill One, the Senate also concurred on the House amendments to Senate Bill Two. That bill provides $200 taxpayer refunds and allocates millions to state agencies for family and maternal assistance. Governor Holcomb also signed it into law Friday night.