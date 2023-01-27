 Skip to main content
A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Increase number of house fires to begin 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an increased number of house fires in the Lafayette area recently. More structure fires have already taken place in 2023 than there were at this point last year.

When the temperature drops, the number of structure fires rises. House fires typically happen when an alternate heating source catches an object on fire and it spreads. Other times it can happen from the outside of the house through discarded cigarettes or open flames.

Despite high numbers of structure fires, Fire Inspector Todd Trent says there are things home owners can do.

"In the state of Indiana last year, we lost 59 adults and 12 children for a total of 71," said Trent. "Are we ever going to make those numbers disappear? Absolutely not, but we can still continue to improve those numbers by making sure you have working smoke detectors."

Trent also told News 18 that it's important to be up to date on fire safety knowledge. 

