Increase number of house fires to begin 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an increased number of house fires in the Lafayette area recently. More structure fires have already taken place in 2023 than there were at this point last year.
When the temperature drops, the number of structure fires rises. House fires typically happen when an alternate heating source catches an object on fire and it spreads. Other times it can happen from the outside of the house through discarded cigarettes or open flames.
Despite high numbers of structure fires, Fire Inspector Todd Trent says there are things home owners can do.
"In the state of Indiana last year, we lost 59 adults and 12 children for a total of 71," said Trent. "Are we ever going to make those numbers disappear? Absolutely not, but we can still continue to improve those numbers by making sure you have working smoke detectors."
Trent also told News 18 that it's important to be up to date on fire safety knowledge.