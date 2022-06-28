Incoming Boilermaker Kayla Budish named Gatorade Player of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue soccer incoming freshman Kayla Budish has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Player of the Year as the best high school girls soccer player in Wisconsin.
Budish, who will debut for the Boilermakers in the upcoming 2022 season, is recognized for an outstanding senior season on the field, excellence in the classroom and her character in and out of competition.
A native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Budish now is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
As a senior forward at Brookfield Central HS in 2022, Budish scored 34 goals and had 15 assists to lead her team to a sectional final. In her high school career, she totaled 88 goals and 34 assists. Budish comes to Purdue as a United Soccer Coaches All-American, a first team all-state awardee and a two-time conference player of the year and first team all-conference honoree. She helped guide her team to a conference championship and led the conference in scoring three times.
She is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the Midwest region and the No. 50-ranked recruit nationally, according to Top Drawer Soccer. Among forwards, Budish is No. 17 in the country.
Budish is one of 11 newcomers that will make their Boilermaker debuts for the 2022 season. This year's freshmen comes to Purdue as a top-20-ranked signing class in the country.
Purdue's 2022 season features an 18-game schedule, with 10 home games and 10 Big Ten Conference games. The campaign begins with the Boiler Gold Rush game against USC on August 18 in a matchup between two NCAA Tournament, top-25 and conference runners-up from a season ago. Four 2021 NCAA Tournament teams come to Folk Field in 2022.
The Boilermakers are coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history in 2021. Purdue went 15-4-3, its second-best record and second-most wins in team history behind only 2007. The team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, and seventh time in program history, and advanced to the second round for the fourth time and first since 2007. The Boilermakers went 8-2-0 in the Big Ten and notched a runner-up finish, both tied for their best-ever marks.
Purdue finished the year ranked No. 24 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 national poll, appearing in the postseason poll for the third time ever and the first since 2007. Individual accolades included an All-America honor, two All-Region accolades, five All-Big Ten Team awards, the Big Ten Forward of the Year and the first two NWSL draft picks in team history.
