In wake of shootings, Fowler company demonstrates bullet-proof glass

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — In the wake of mass shootings across the U.S, one local company is demonstrating a new bullet- and smash-proof glass.
The demonstration happened Monday at Briggs Core Dynamics in Fowler.
Attendees heard statistics on mass shootings, police response times, and ways people can protect themselves.
Briggs president Scott Wealing emphasized the importance of being proactive versus reactive, as well as access denial.
Briggs employees demonstrated new bullet and smash proof glass by attempting to shoot through the glass and smash it with a wrench. Then they compared it to standard glass in most buildings.
Wealing says this glass will become apart of new and existing schools similar to fire alarms.
"I think it's great," Wealing says. "The more the merrier. It's just like any kind of training. You get more people involved, more training, the safer the entire community feels."
Wealing says the glass is affordable, which allows more businesses to consider it for protection.