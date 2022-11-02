IN Senate candidates discuss charter schools, abortion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A race for the Indiana General Assembly is heating up ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
News 18 spoke to candidates for Indiana Senate District 23, which encompasses all of West Lafayette and the western parts of Tippecanoe and Montgomery counties, as well as all of Warren, Fountain, Vermillion and Parke counties.
Democrat David Sanders is a Purdue University professor and West Lafayette city councilman.
News 18 spoke with both candidates Wednesday about their stance on a variety of issues, including charter schools.
"It's absolutely wrong to tell children that are born into communities or homes where there are failing schools, that they have to wait on those schools to improve," Deery said. "Yes, we need to improve them but kids don't have time, so giving kids an opportunity to do that is something that we should be doing."
"Funds for public education should fund public education," Sanders said. "In the rural areas in particular, they don't have other choices beside the public schools, so the diversion of money is the depriving those students of the resources they need."
News 18 also asked about Senate Bill 1, which rolled out Indiana's near-total abortion ban.
"I would have opposed SB 1," Sanders said. "I have a well-established record for health care for everyone, for full access. I also believe in privacy from government intrusion. I have a very well-established record for that, as well."
"The bill that passed did not do more for women or babies in difficult situations, or to address the root causes of abortion, such as expanding contraceptives," Deery said. "I've already had some conversations with some lawmakers looking to remedy that about how I can help in the General Assembly."