Illinois man charged with attempted murder in corner store shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Illinois man is formally charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at a store employee over the weekend.
The shooting happened at the Way-2-Go-Mart at 601 Union Street in Lafayette.
The store manager told officers he argued with 29-year-old Bertrum Anderson about the price of a product and asked him to leave.
Anderson later returned to the store and allegedly threatened to beat the manager up.
Court records say he then shot at the manager from the parking lot.
The gunfire hit an SUV with a mother and her 10-year-old son inside. No one was hurt.
Officers found Anderson a block away from the store wearing different clothes.
They allegedly found a handgun and counterfeit bills after searching his garage.
He faces 10 other felony charges.