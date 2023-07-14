Illinois Man Charged After Arrest for Pursuit on I-65

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Charges are filed for a man after a pursuit on I-65.
Some of the charges include attempted murder and attempting assault with a deadly weapon.
The suspect's name is 45-year-old Thomas J. Sanhamel from West Chicago, Illinois.
The pursuit began after he was found driving eight miles per hour southbound of I-65, 3 miles north of exit 240 and refused to stop.
The suspect later drove northbound in the southbound lanes, but eventually was forced to drive into a ditch.
While trying to drive back onto the interstate, the suspect rammed a Jasper County Sheriff's Department police car four times until the suspect vehicle became disabled against the police car.
Following his arrest, he and three troopers were treated for minor injuries.
The police department is currently investigating the incident further.
