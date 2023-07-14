 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for all of central Indiana on
Sunday for PM 2.5 levels...

Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Illinois Man Charged After Arrest for Pursuit on I-65

  • Updated
  • 0
Mugshot

Image of Thomas J. Sanhamel.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Charges are filed for a man after a pursuit on I-65.

Some of the charges include attempted murder and attempting assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect's name is 45-year-old Thomas J. Sanhamel from West Chicago, Illinois.

The pursuit began after he was found driving eight miles per hour southbound of I-65, 3 miles north of exit 240 and refused to stop.

The suspect later drove northbound in the southbound lanes, but eventually was forced to drive into a ditch.

While trying to drive back onto the interstate, the suspect rammed a Jasper County Sheriff's Department police car four times until the suspect vehicle became disabled against the police car.

Following his arrest, he and three troopers were treated for minor injuries.

The police department is currently investigating the incident further.

News 18 will provide you with updates as they come available.

Recommended for you