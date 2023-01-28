 Skip to main content
IHSAA Wrestling Sectionals Results

  • Updated
  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

Sectional results from Lafayette Jeff, Winamac Community and Frankfort.

Sectional 8- Lafayette Jefferson

106

  • 1st Place - Wyatt Strickler of McCutcheon

  • 2nd Place - Virgilio Arizmendi of Attica

  • 3rd Place - Kayden Stonebraker of Seeger

  • 4th Place - Tatsuya Greiner of West Lafayette

113

  • 1st Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon

  • 2nd Place - DeMarion Chioke of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 3rd Place - Tavien Smith of Faith Christian

  • 4th Place - Isabel Kaplan of West Lafayette

120

  • 1st Place - Alex Thomas of Lafayette Central Catholic

  • 2nd Place - Rose Kaplan of West Lafayette

  • 3rd Place - Koree Mitton of Seeger

  • 4th Place - Alex Lopez of Lafayette Jefferson

126

  • 1st Place - Drew Stall of McCutcheon

  • 2nd Place - Logan McClimans of Attica

  • 3rd Place - Dylan Fernandez of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 4th Place - Hayden Lawhead of Carroll (Flora)

132

  • 1st Place - Ethan Seubring of Faith Christian

  • 2nd Place - John Paul Platt of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 3rd Place - Grant Watkins of Seeger

  • 4th Place - Mason Sturgeon of Lafayette Jefferson

138

  • 1st Place - Jordan Lear of West Lafayette

  • 2nd Place - Tyquan Overall of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 3rd Place - Jayden Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 4th Place - Grant Hadley of Faith Christian

145

  • 1st Place - Eli Blossom of Faith Christian

  • 2nd Place - Nolan Richards of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 3rd Place - Waylyn Judy of Carroll (Flora)

  • 4th Place - Jesse Howard of McCutcheon

152

  • 1st Place - Robert Florian of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 2nd Place - Boden Rice of Attica

  • 3rd Place - Matthew Hughes of McCutcheon

  • 4th Place - Brody Ashby of Seeger

160

  • 1st Place - Durya Minor of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 2nd Place - Zachary White Jr of Faith Christian

  • 3rd Place - Porter Mitrione of West Lafayette

  • 4th Place - Hayden Beres of Harrison (West Lafayette)

170

  • 1st Place - Carlos Perez-Xochipa of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 2nd Place - Daeveon Cheeks of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 3rd Place - Valin Hedden of West Lafayette

  • 4th Place - Dawson Lee of McCutcheon

182

  • 1st Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 2nd Place - Ray Townsend of Attica

  • 3rd Place - Elijah Brown of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 4th Place - Orlando Castenada of McCutcheon

195

  • 1st Place - Brock Finney of McCutcheon

  • 2nd Place - Joshua McKelvin of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 3rd Place - Trae Lanham of Seeger

  • 4th Place - Owen Pearson of Lafayette Jefferson

220

  • 1st Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon

  • 2nd Place - Jordan Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 3rd Place - James Wolber of Seeger

  • 4th Place - Xander Matz-Lachance of Harrison (West Lafayette)

285

  • 1st Place - Bricker Crum of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 2nd Place - Braeden Haddock of Attica

  • 3rd Place - Dacario Robinson of Lafayette Jefferson

  • 4th Place - Cesar Viera of Lafayette Central Catholic

Sectional 7- Winamac Community

106

  • 1st Place - Sol Siburcrist of North White

  • 2nd Place - Beck Doughty of Rensselaer Central

  • 3rd Place - Cameron Nuest of West Central

  • 4th Place - Grant Marohl of Twin Lakes

113

  • 1st Place - Liam Siburcrist of North White

  • 2nd Place - Adrian Origel of North Newton

  • 3rd Place - Alex VanDoren of Twin Lakes

  • 4th Place - Bryan Cortes of Benton Central

120

  • 1st Place - Chase Pekny of Frontier

  • 2nd Place - Kolton Ploughe of Rensselaer Central

  • 3rd Place - Alfredo Origel of North Newton

  • 4th Place - Chris Williams of North White

126

  • 1st Place - Mason Stanley of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Kaleb Caliz of Benton Central

  • 3rd Place - Ayden Salisbury of Logansport

  • 4th Place - Aydan Barron of North Newton

132

  • 1st Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central

  • 2nd Place - Caleb Oliver of Rensselaer Central

  • 3rd Place - Austin Attinger of Winamac Community

  • 4th Place - Zachariah Anderson of Frontier

138

  • 1st Place - Drake Fritz of West Central

  • 2nd Place - Elias McAdow of Rensselaer Central

  • 3rd Place - Brandon Sterrett of Pioneer

  • 4th Place - Colton Robertson of Twin Lakes

145

  • 1st Place - Avery Stanley of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Josiah Rodriguez of West Central

  • 3rd Place - Christian Hernandez of Logansport

  • 4th Place - Eli Guffey of Pioneer

152

  • 1st Place - Larz Hughes of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Kevin Martinez of Tri-County

  • 3rd Place - Holden Deno of Benton Central

  • 4th Place - Zion Rodriguez of West Central

160

  • 1st Place - Jack Jordan of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Jacob Pilarski of West Central

  • 3rd Place - Caleb Kawleski of Benton Central

  • 4th Place - Josue Rubio of Logansport

170

  • 1st Place - Eli Quasebarth of North White

  • 2nd Place - Talen Garner of Winamac Community

  • 3rd Place - Levi Sutton of Logansport

  • 4th Place - Dominic Maddox of Rensselaer Central

182

  • 1st Place - Zach Gilger of West Central

  • 2nd Place - Hunter Crabtree of North Newton

  • 3rd Place - Tim Brouhard of Tri-County

  • 4th Place - Austan Pullins of Rensselaer Central

195

  • 1st Place - Trenton Simmons of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Johnathan Pearson of Tri-County

  • 3rd Place - Blake Hughes of West Central

  • 4th Place - Edgardo Andrade of South Newton

220

  • 1st Place - Buzz Beiswanger of West Central

  • 2nd Place - Selvin Portillo of North White

  • 3rd Place - Saige Brandt of Twin Lakes

  • 4th Place - Brock Robinson of Rensselaer Central

285

  • 1st Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central

  • 2nd Place - Diego Diaz of North Newton

  • 3rd Place - Riley Jackson of West Central

  • 4th Place - Diego Pasely of Logansport

Sectional 18- Frankfort

106

  • 1st Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers

  • 2nd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Braxton Echeverria of Lebanon

  • 4th Place - Donovan Storey of Rossville

113

  • 1st Place - Jackson Elliott of Carmel

  • 2nd Place - Porter Temples of Westfield

  • 3rd Place - Tyler Jackson of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 4th Place - Emma Pillion of Frankfort

120

  • 1st Place - Chayce Yant of Fishers

  • 2nd Place - Nick Anderson of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Lito Ledezma of Carmel

  • 4th Place - Niko Trepcos of Lebanon

126

  • 1st Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers

  • 2nd Place - Caleb Mattingly of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Ethan Coffman of Lebanon

  • 4th Place - Chase Camire of Westfield

132

  • 1st Place - Quenton Riley of Fishers

  • 2nd Place - Jake Saez of Westfield

  • 3rd Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville

  • 4th Place - Kyler Sapp of Hamilton Southeastern

138

  • 1st Place - Michael Major of Carmel

  • 2nd Place - Chris Casler of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Jeremy Mullins of Lebanon

  • 4th Place - Anthony Riley of Fishers

145

  • 1st Place - Ike O`Neill of Westfield

  • 2nd Place - Nayl Sbay of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Adam Gerstner of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 4th Place - Teyon Leonard of Fishers

152

  • 1st Place - Trevor Gallagher of Carmel

  • 2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield

  • 4th Place - Vincent Laney of Lebanon

160

  • 1st Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel

  • 2nd Place - Xavier Smith of Fishers

  • 3rd Place - Nick Jakubs of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 4th Place - Carson Toole of Lebanon

170

  • 1st Place - Noah Weaver of Rossville

  • 2nd Place - Zack Wagner of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Jackson Schmidt of Carmel

  • 4th Place - Zachary Pence of Fishers

182

  • 1st Place - Jacob Jones of Sheridan

  • 2nd Place - Elijah Frei of Westfield

  • 3rd Place - Christopher Quarles of Fishers

  • 4th Place - Nelson Honore of Frankfort

195

  • 1st Place - Jonathan Tanner of Westfield

  • 2nd Place - Seth Richardson of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central

  • 4th Place - Jace Warren of Sheridan

220

  • 1st Place - Peyton Cross of Sheridan

  • 2nd Place - Jackson Goodyear of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Vladislav Balaban of Carmel

  • 4th Place - Tyler Maynard of Fishers

285

  • 1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 2nd Place - Jack Milligan of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Nabih Soumah of Lebanon

  • 4th Place - Chris Rascon of Frankfort

 

 

 

 

 

 

