IHSAA Wrestling Sectionals Results

Sectional results from Lafayette Jeff, Winamac Community and Frankfort.
Sectional 8- Lafayette Jefferson
106
1st Place - Wyatt Strickler of McCutcheon
2nd Place - Virgilio Arizmendi of Attica
3rd Place - Kayden Stonebraker of Seeger
4th Place - Tatsuya Greiner of West Lafayette
113
1st Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon
2nd Place - DeMarion Chioke of Lafayette Jefferson
3rd Place - Tavien Smith of Faith Christian
4th Place - Isabel Kaplan of West Lafayette
120
1st Place - Alex Thomas of Lafayette Central Catholic
2nd Place - Rose Kaplan of West Lafayette
3rd Place - Koree Mitton of Seeger
4th Place - Alex Lopez of Lafayette Jefferson
126
1st Place - Drew Stall of McCutcheon
2nd Place - Logan McClimans of Attica
3rd Place - Dylan Fernandez of Harrison (West Lafayette)
4th Place - Hayden Lawhead of Carroll (Flora)
132
1st Place - Ethan Seubring of Faith Christian
2nd Place - John Paul Platt of Harrison (West Lafayette)
3rd Place - Grant Watkins of Seeger
4th Place - Mason Sturgeon of Lafayette Jefferson
138
1st Place - Jordan Lear of West Lafayette
2nd Place - Tyquan Overall of Harrison (West Lafayette)
3rd Place - Jayden Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson
4th Place - Grant Hadley of Faith Christian
145
1st Place - Eli Blossom of Faith Christian
2nd Place - Nolan Richards of Harrison (West Lafayette)
3rd Place - Waylyn Judy of Carroll (Flora)
4th Place - Jesse Howard of McCutcheon
152
1st Place - Robert Florian of Harrison (West Lafayette)
2nd Place - Boden Rice of Attica
3rd Place - Matthew Hughes of McCutcheon
4th Place - Brody Ashby of Seeger
160
1st Place - Durya Minor of Lafayette Jefferson
2nd Place - Zachary White Jr of Faith Christian
3rd Place - Porter Mitrione of West Lafayette
4th Place - Hayden Beres of Harrison (West Lafayette)
170
1st Place - Carlos Perez-Xochipa of Harrison (West Lafayette)
2nd Place - Daeveon Cheeks of Lafayette Jefferson
3rd Place - Valin Hedden of West Lafayette
4th Place - Dawson Lee of McCutcheon
182
1st Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)
2nd Place - Ray Townsend of Attica
3rd Place - Elijah Brown of Lafayette Jefferson
4th Place - Orlando Castenada of McCutcheon
195
1st Place - Brock Finney of McCutcheon
2nd Place - Joshua McKelvin of Harrison (West Lafayette)
3rd Place - Trae Lanham of Seeger
4th Place - Owen Pearson of Lafayette Jefferson
220
1st Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon
2nd Place - Jordan Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson
3rd Place - James Wolber of Seeger
4th Place - Xander Matz-Lachance of Harrison (West Lafayette)
285
1st Place - Bricker Crum of Harrison (West Lafayette)
2nd Place - Braeden Haddock of Attica
3rd Place - Dacario Robinson of Lafayette Jefferson
4th Place - Cesar Viera of Lafayette Central Catholic
Sectional 7- Winamac Community
106
1st Place - Sol Siburcrist of North White
2nd Place - Beck Doughty of Rensselaer Central
3rd Place - Cameron Nuest of West Central
4th Place - Grant Marohl of Twin Lakes
113
1st Place - Liam Siburcrist of North White
2nd Place - Adrian Origel of North Newton
3rd Place - Alex VanDoren of Twin Lakes
4th Place - Bryan Cortes of Benton Central
120
1st Place - Chase Pekny of Frontier
2nd Place - Kolton Ploughe of Rensselaer Central
3rd Place - Alfredo Origel of North Newton
4th Place - Chris Williams of North White
126
1st Place - Mason Stanley of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Kaleb Caliz of Benton Central
3rd Place - Ayden Salisbury of Logansport
4th Place - Aydan Barron of North Newton
132
1st Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central
2nd Place - Caleb Oliver of Rensselaer Central
3rd Place - Austin Attinger of Winamac Community
4th Place - Zachariah Anderson of Frontier
138
1st Place - Drake Fritz of West Central
2nd Place - Elias McAdow of Rensselaer Central
3rd Place - Brandon Sterrett of Pioneer
4th Place - Colton Robertson of Twin Lakes
145
1st Place - Avery Stanley of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Josiah Rodriguez of West Central
3rd Place - Christian Hernandez of Logansport
4th Place - Eli Guffey of Pioneer
152
1st Place - Larz Hughes of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Kevin Martinez of Tri-County
3rd Place - Holden Deno of Benton Central
4th Place - Zion Rodriguez of West Central
160
1st Place - Jack Jordan of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Jacob Pilarski of West Central
3rd Place - Caleb Kawleski of Benton Central
4th Place - Josue Rubio of Logansport
170
1st Place - Eli Quasebarth of North White
2nd Place - Talen Garner of Winamac Community
3rd Place - Levi Sutton of Logansport
4th Place - Dominic Maddox of Rensselaer Central
182
1st Place - Zach Gilger of West Central
2nd Place - Hunter Crabtree of North Newton
3rd Place - Tim Brouhard of Tri-County
4th Place - Austan Pullins of Rensselaer Central
195
1st Place - Trenton Simmons of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Johnathan Pearson of Tri-County
3rd Place - Blake Hughes of West Central
4th Place - Edgardo Andrade of South Newton
220
1st Place - Buzz Beiswanger of West Central
2nd Place - Selvin Portillo of North White
3rd Place - Saige Brandt of Twin Lakes
4th Place - Brock Robinson of Rensselaer Central
285
1st Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central
2nd Place - Diego Diaz of North Newton
3rd Place - Riley Jackson of West Central
4th Place - Diego Pasely of Logansport
Sectional 18- Frankfort
106
1st Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers
2nd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Braxton Echeverria of Lebanon
4th Place - Donovan Storey of Rossville
113
1st Place - Jackson Elliott of Carmel
2nd Place - Porter Temples of Westfield
3rd Place - Tyler Jackson of Hamilton Southeastern
4th Place - Emma Pillion of Frankfort
120
1st Place - Chayce Yant of Fishers
2nd Place - Nick Anderson of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Lito Ledezma of Carmel
4th Place - Niko Trepcos of Lebanon
126
1st Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers
2nd Place - Caleb Mattingly of Carmel
3rd Place - Ethan Coffman of Lebanon
4th Place - Chase Camire of Westfield
132
1st Place - Quenton Riley of Fishers
2nd Place - Jake Saez of Westfield
3rd Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville
4th Place - Kyler Sapp of Hamilton Southeastern
138
1st Place - Michael Major of Carmel
2nd Place - Chris Casler of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Jeremy Mullins of Lebanon
4th Place - Anthony Riley of Fishers
145
1st Place - Ike O`Neill of Westfield
2nd Place - Nayl Sbay of Carmel
3rd Place - Adam Gerstner of Hamilton Southeastern
4th Place - Teyon Leonard of Fishers
152
1st Place - Trevor Gallagher of Carmel
2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield
4th Place - Vincent Laney of Lebanon
160
1st Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel
2nd Place - Xavier Smith of Fishers
3rd Place - Nick Jakubs of Hamilton Southeastern
4th Place - Carson Toole of Lebanon
170
1st Place - Noah Weaver of Rossville
2nd Place - Zack Wagner of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Jackson Schmidt of Carmel
4th Place - Zachary Pence of Fishers
182
1st Place - Jacob Jones of Sheridan
2nd Place - Elijah Frei of Westfield
3rd Place - Christopher Quarles of Fishers
4th Place - Nelson Honore of Frankfort
195
1st Place - Jonathan Tanner of Westfield
2nd Place - Seth Richardson of Carmel
3rd Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central
4th Place - Jace Warren of Sheridan
220
1st Place - Peyton Cross of Sheridan
2nd Place - Jackson Goodyear of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Vladislav Balaban of Carmel
4th Place - Tyler Maynard of Fishers
285
1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern
2nd Place - Jack Milligan of Carmel
3rd Place - Nabih Soumah of Lebanon
4th Place - Chris Rascon of Frankfort