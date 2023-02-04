IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournament Scores

West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)- Here are the team and individual scores of the North Montgomery and Logansport High School IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournaments:
North Montgomery:
Team Scores
1. Carmel- 147.0
2. Zionsville- 132.5
3. Hamilton Southeastern- 113.5
4. Fishers- 81.0
5. Southmont- 72.0
6. Westfield- 67.5
7. Sheridan- 42.0
8. Rossville- 41.5
9. Western Boone- 39.0
10. North Vermillion- 22.0
11. Clinton Central- 16.0
12. Fountain Central- 11.0
13. Crawfordsville- 8.0
T14. Lebanon- 6.0
T14. North Montgomery- 6.0
T16. Frankfort- 0,0
T16. Parke Heritage- 0.0
T16. South Vermillion- 0.0
Individual Scores
106 lbs
- 1st Place - Sully Frazier of Zionsville
- 2nd Place - Brier Riggle of Southmont
- 3rd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern
- 4th Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers
120 lbs
- 1st Place - Chayce Yant of Fishers
- 2nd Place - Hank Phenicie of Zionsville
- 3rd Place - Nick Anderson of Hamilton Southeastern
- 4th Place - Aden Rangel of North Vermillion
132 lbs
- 1st Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville
- 2nd Place - Jake Saez of Westfield
- 3rd Place - Waylon Frazee of Fountain Central
- 4th Place - Quenton Riley of Fishers
152 lbs
- 1st Place - Trevor Gallagher of Carmel
- 2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern
- 3rd Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield
- 4th Place - Evan Trent of Western Boone
160 lbs
- 1st Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel
- 2nd Place - Chase Wagner of Zionsville
- 3rd Place - Xavier Smith of Fishers
- 4th Place - Braeden Hites of Crawfordsville
195 lbs
- 1st Place - Wyatt Woodall of Southmont
- 2nd Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central
- 3rd Place - Seth Richardson of Carmel
- 4th Place - Jonathan Tanner of Westfield
220 lbs
- 1st Place - Peyton Cross of Sheridan
- 2nd Place - Aidan Hinchee of North Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Jackson Goodyear of Hamilton Southeastern
- 4th Place - Vladislav Balaban of Carmel
285 lbs
- 1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern
- 2nd Place - Eli Smith of Zionsville
- 3rd Place - Jack Milligan of Carmel
- 4th Place - Dylan Braun of North Montgomery
Logansport:
Team Scores
1. Rensselaer Central- 150.5
2. Harrison- 109.0
3. McCutcheon- 97.0
4. Lafayette Jeff- 87.0
5. West Central- 64.0
6. North White- 59.0
7. Attica- 53.0
8. West Lafayette- 48.0
9. Faith Christian- 47.0
10. North Newton- 24.0
11. Seeger- 15.0
12. Benton Central- 14.0
13. Tri-County- 10.0
14. Winamac Community- 6.0
T15. Carroll- 0.0
T15. Delphi- 0.0
T15. Frontier- 0.0
T15. Lafayette Central Catholic- 0.0
T15. Logansport- 0.0
T15. Pioneer- 0.0
T15. South Newton- 0.0
T15. Twin Lakes- 0.0
Individual Scores
106 lbs
- 1st Place - Wyatt Strickler of McCutcheon
- 2nd Place - Sol Siburcrist of North White
- 3rd Place - Kayden Stonebraker of Seeger
- 4th Place - Virgilio Arizmendi of Attica
120 lbs
- 1st Place - Kolton Ploughe of Rensselaer Central
- 2nd Place - Alex Lopez of Lafayette Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Chris Williams of North White
- 4th Place - Rose Kaplan of West Lafayette
132 lbs
- 1st Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central
- 2nd Place - Caleb Oliver of Rensselaer Central
- 3rd Place - Ethan Seubring of Faith Christian
- 4th Place - Austin Attinger of Winamac Community
145 lbs
- 1st Place - Eli Blossom of Faith Christian
- 2nd Place - Avery Stanley of Rensselaer Central
- 3rd Place - Nolan Richards of Harrison (West Lafayette)
- 4th Place - Josiah Rodriguez of West Central
152 lbs
- 1st Place - Larz Hughes of Rensselaer Central
- 2nd Place - Robert Florian of Harrison (West Lafayette)
- 3rd Place - Kevin Martinez of Tri-County
- 4th Place - Boden Rice of Attica
160 lbs
- 1st Place - Durya Minor of Lafayette Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Zachary White Jr of Faith Christian
- 3rd Place - Porter Mitrione of West Lafayette
- 4th Place - Jack Jordan of Rensselaer Central
182 lbs
- 1st Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)
- 2nd Place - Ray Townsend of Attica
- 3rd Place - Orlando Castenada of McCutcheon
- 4th Place - Elijah Brown of Lafayette Jefferson
195 lbs
- 1st Place - Joshua McKelvin of Harrison (West Lafayette)
- 2nd Place - Brock Finney of McCutcheon
- 3rd Place - Trenton Simmons of Rensselaer Central
- 4th Place - Trae Lanham of Seeger
220 lbs
- 1st Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon
- 2nd Place - Buzz Beiswanger of West Central
- 3rd Place - Jordan Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson
- 4th Place - Selvin Portillo of North White
285 lbs
- 1st Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central
- 2nd Place - Bricker Crum of Harrison (West Lafayette)
- 3rd Place - Braeden Haddock of Attica
- 4th Place - Dacario Robinson of Lafayette Jefferson