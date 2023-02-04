 Skip to main content
IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournament Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

 

West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)- Here are the team and individual scores of the North Montgomery and Logansport High School IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournaments:

 

North Montgomery:

Team Scores

1. Carmel- 147.0 

2. Zionsville- 132.5

3. Hamilton Southeastern- 113.5

4. Fishers- 81.0

5. Southmont- 72.0

6. Westfield- 67.5

7. Sheridan- 42.0

8. Rossville- 41.5

9. Western Boone- 39.0

10. North Vermillion- 22.0

11. Clinton Central- 16.0 

12. Fountain Central- 11.0

13. Crawfordsville- 8.0

T14. Lebanon- 6.0

T14. North Montgomery- 6.0

T16. Frankfort- 0,0

T16. Parke Heritage- 0.0

T16. South Vermillion- 0.0

 

Individual Scores

 

106 lbs

  • 1st Place - Sully Frazier of Zionsville
  • 2nd Place - Brier Riggle of Southmont
  • 3rd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 4th Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers

113 lbs

120 lbs

  • 1st Place - Chayce Yant of Fishers
  • 2nd Place - Hank Phenicie of Zionsville
  • 3rd Place - Nick Anderson of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 4th Place - Aden Rangel of North Vermillion

126 lbs

132 lbs

  • 1st Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville
  • 2nd Place - Jake Saez of Westfield
  • 3rd Place - Waylon Frazee of Fountain Central
  • 4th Place - Quenton Riley of Fishers

138 lbs

  • 1st Place - Michael Major of Carmel
  • 2nd Place - Marlin Williams of Southmont
  • 3rd Place - Chris Casler of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 4th Place - Danny Stanfield of Zionsville

145 lbs

152 lbs

  • 1st Place - Trevor Gallagher of Carmel
  • 2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 3rd Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield
  • 4th Place - Evan Trent of Western Boone

160 lbs

  • 1st Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel
  • 2nd Place - Chase Wagner of Zionsville
  • 3rd Place - Xavier Smith of Fishers
  • 4th Place - Braeden Hites of Crawfordsville

170 lbs

  • 1st Place - Noah Weaver of Rossville
  • 2nd Place - Zack Wagner of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 3rd Place - Trevor Weakley of Western Boone
  • 4th Place - Jon Mangus of Zionsville

182 lbs

195 lbs

  • 1st Place - Wyatt Woodall of Southmont
  • 2nd Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central
  • 3rd Place - Seth Richardson of Carmel
  • 4th Place - Jonathan Tanner of Westfield

220 lbs

  • 1st Place - Peyton Cross of Sheridan
  • 2nd Place - Aidan Hinchee of North Vermillion
  • 3rd Place - Jackson Goodyear of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 4th Place - Vladislav Balaban of Carmel

285 lbs

  • 1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern
  • 2nd Place - Eli Smith of Zionsville
  • 3rd Place - Jack Milligan of Carmel
  • 4th Place - Dylan Braun of North Montgomery

Logansport:

Team Scores

1. Rensselaer Central- 150.5

2. Harrison- 109.0

3. McCutcheon- 97.0

4. Lafayette Jeff- 87.0

5. West Central- 64.0

6. North White- 59.0

7. Attica- 53.0

8. West Lafayette- 48.0

9. Faith Christian- 47.0

10. North Newton- 24.0

11. Seeger- 15.0

12. Benton Central- 14.0

13. Tri-County- 10.0

14. Winamac Community- 6.0

T15. Carroll- 0.0

T15. Delphi- 0.0

T15. Frontier- 0.0

T15. Lafayette Central Catholic- 0.0

T15. Logansport- 0.0

T15. Pioneer- 0.0

T15. South Newton- 0.0

T15. Twin Lakes- 0.0

Individual Scores

106 lbs

  • 1st Place - Wyatt Strickler of McCutcheon
  • 2nd Place - Sol Siburcrist of North White
  • 3rd Place - Kayden Stonebraker of Seeger
  • 4th Place - Virgilio Arizmendi of Attica

113 lbs

120 lbs

  • 1st Place - Kolton Ploughe of Rensselaer Central
  • 2nd Place - Alex Lopez of Lafayette Jefferson
  • 3rd Place - Chris Williams of North White
  • 4th Place - Rose Kaplan of West Lafayette

126 lbs

132 lbs

  • 1st Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central
  • 2nd Place - Caleb Oliver of Rensselaer Central
  • 3rd Place - Ethan Seubring of Faith Christian
  • 4th Place - Austin Attinger of Winamac Community

138 lbs

145 lbs 

  • 1st Place - Eli Blossom of Faith Christian
  • 2nd Place - Avery Stanley of Rensselaer Central
  • 3rd Place - Nolan Richards of Harrison (West Lafayette)
  • 4th Place - Josiah Rodriguez of West Central

152 lbs

  • 1st Place - Larz Hughes of Rensselaer Central
  • 2nd Place - Robert Florian of Harrison (West Lafayette)
  • 3rd Place - Kevin Martinez of Tri-County
  • 4th Place - Boden Rice of Attica

160 lbs

  • 1st Place - Durya Minor of Lafayette Jefferson
  • 2nd Place - Zachary White Jr of Faith Christian
  • 3rd Place - Porter Mitrione of West Lafayette
  • 4th Place - Jack Jordan of Rensselaer Central

170 lbs

182 lbs

  • 1st Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)
  • 2nd Place - Ray Townsend of Attica
  • 3rd Place - Orlando Castenada of McCutcheon
  • 4th Place - Elijah Brown of Lafayette Jefferson

195 lbs

  • 1st Place - Joshua McKelvin of Harrison (West Lafayette)
  • 2nd Place - Brock Finney of McCutcheon
  • 3rd Place - Trenton Simmons of Rensselaer Central
  • 4th Place - Trae Lanham of Seeger

220 lbs

  • 1st Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon
  • 2nd Place - Buzz Beiswanger of West Central
  • 3rd Place - Jordan Scowden of Lafayette Jefferson
  • 4th Place - Selvin Portillo of North White

285 lbs

  • 1st Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central
  • 2nd Place - Bricker Crum of Harrison (West Lafayette)
  • 3rd Place - Braeden Haddock of Attica
  • 4th Place - Dacario Robinson of Lafayette Jefferson

 

 

