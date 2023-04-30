IHSAA Softball Sectionals Information:
Sectionals Dates:
May 22-27, 2023. Times: Determined by host school. Admission: $7 per session; $15 all sessions (All session tickets may be provided for tourneys with three or more sessions). Home Team: The second-named team in each pairing is the designated home team.
Sectional action runs May 22-27 with the 64 survivors moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 30 and the four-team semi-states on Saturday, June 3. The four state championship games will be played June 9-10 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Host schools will announce playing schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings:
Class 4A
Sectional 7 at Harrison (West Lafayette) (5 Teams)
G1: Kokomo vs. Harrison (West Lafayette).
G2: Lafayette Jefferson vs. McCutcheon.
G3: Logansport vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Class 3A
Sectional 18 at Twin Lakes (6 Teams)
G1: North Montgomery vs. Twin Lakes.
G2: Western vs. Northwestern.
G3: Frankfort vs. G1 winner.
G4: West Lafayette vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 20 at Kankakee Valley (6 Teams)
G1: Knox vs. Culver Academies.
G2: Glenn vs. Kankakee Valley.
G3: Rensselaer Central vs. G1 winner.
G4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 25 at Tri-West Hendricks (6 Teams)
G1: Danville Community vs. Tri-West Hendricks.
G2: Crawfordsville vs. Monrovia.
G3: Western Boone vs. G1 winner.
G4: Lebanon vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 2A
Sectional 37 at Rochester Community (6 Teams)
G1: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Wabash.
G2: Rochester Community vs. Winamac Community.
G3: Lewis Cass vs. G1 winner.
G4: Pioneer vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 38 at Delphi Community (6 Teams)
G1: Clinton Prairie vs. Tipton.
G2: Delphi Community vs. Benton Central.
G3: Carroll (Flora) vs. G1 winner.
G4: Seeger vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 1A
Sectional 52 at North Miami (6 Teams)
G1: Southwood vs. North Miami.
G2: West Central vs. North White.
G3: Northfield vs. G1 winner.
G4: Caston vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 53 at Rossville (6 Teams)
G1: South Newton vs. Faith Christian.
G2: Clinton Central vs. Rossville.
G3: Tri-County vs. G1 winner.
G4: Frontier vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 54 at Riverton Parke (6 Teams)
G1: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica.
G2: Covington vs. Riverton Parke.
G3: Fountain Central vs. G1 winner.
G4: North Vermillion vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.