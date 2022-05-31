IHSAA Softball Regional finals took place across the state

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Softball Regional Championships took place all across the state tonight. Three of our local area teams battled it out for their chance at victory. Let’s see who’s all heading home, and who is still making a run for a state title.
Starting off with Class 4A. The Harrison Raiders faced off against the Noblesville Millers.
Raiders drew first blood, but then the Millers responded with a vengeance. The score would remain 2-1 until the top of the 6th inning.
That's when the Raiders became unstoppable, and scored four runs taking a lead they'd never give up. Final score Raiders win 5-2 and move on to the State semi-final matchup.
They’ll be taking on Columbia City on Saturday, June fourth.
Let’s take a look at our other area teams who are moving on to the Semi-State semi-finals.
In Class 3A one of our teams ended their season tonight. Benton Central dropped a close one to South Bend Saint Josephs 1-0.
The Bison end their season 20-3 overall. Congrats on a great season ladies.
Finally, we get to class 2A. Rossville took home the regional title beating Riverton Parke 5-3. The Hornets also came back from a deficit to take the title.
Congrats to all who participated in the finals, and good luck to the teams advancing on to semi-state.