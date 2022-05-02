IHSAA releases softball sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 softball state tournament. The tournament starts on May 23 and goes through May 28. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "G" stands for ‘game’, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
Class 4A
7. McCutcheon
G1: Logansport vs. McCutcheon.
G2: Kokomo vs. Harrison (West Lafayette).
G3: Lafayette Jefferson vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Class 3A
20. Twin Lakes
G1: Western vs. Peru.
G2: West Lafayette vs. Benton Central.
G3: Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes.
G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.
25. Lebanon
G1: Tri-West Hendricks vs. North Montgomery.
G2: Crawfordsville vs. Lebanon.
G3: Frankfort vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Class 2A
34. North Judson-San Pierre
G1: Boone Grove vs. Winamac Community.
G2: North Newton vs. North Judson-San Pierre.
G3: Rensselaer Central vs. Pioneer.
G4: Hebron vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.
37. Wabash
G1: Rochester Community vs. Tippecanoe Valley.
G2: Manchester vs. Lewis Cass.
G3: Whitko vs. G1 winner.
G4: Wabash vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
38. Southmont
G1: Seeger vs. Delphi Community.
G2: Clinton Prairie vs. Southmont.
G3: Western Boone vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Class 1A
52. North Miami:
G1: West Central vs. Northfield.
G2: Southwood vs. Caston.
G3: North Miami vs. G1 winner.
G4: North White vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
53. Riverton Parke
G1: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic.
G2: Attica vs. Riverton Parke.
G3: Covington vs. Fountain Central.
G4: Faith Christian vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
54. Rossville
G1: Frontier vs. Carroll (Flora).
G2: Rossville vs. Sheridan.
G3: Clinton Central vs. South Newton.
G4: Tri-County vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.