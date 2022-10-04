IHSAA releases girls volleyball sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released the girl's volleyball sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.
The sectional tournament will begin on October 11th and 15th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here.
CLASS 4A:
7. McCutcheon:
M1: McCutcheon vs Marion.
M2: Logansport vs Lafayette Jefferson.
M3:Kokomo vs Winner M1.
M4: Harrison vs Winner M2.
Championship: M3 Winner vs. M4 Winner.
CLASS 3A:
22. Benton Central:
M1: Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette.
M2: Western vs Benton Central.
M3: Frankfort vs North Montgomery.
M4: Twin Lakes vs Winner M1.
M5: Winner M2 vs Winner M3.
Championship: M4 Winner vs M5 Winner.
CLASS 2A:
36. Rochester Community:
M1: North Miami vs Rochester.
M2: Pioneer vs Lewis Cass.
M3: Winamac vs Winner M1.
M4: Wabash vs Winner M2.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.
38. Clinton Prairie:
M1: Delphi vs LCC.
M2: Covington vs Carroll.
M3: Seeger vs Winner M1.
M4: Clinton Prairie vs Winner M2.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.
CLASS 1A:
52. South Newton:
M1: North White vs Tri-County.
M2: West Central vs Frontier.
M3: South Newton vs Winner M1.
Championship: M2 Winner vs M3 Winner.
54. Rossville:
M1: Faith Christian vs Clinton Central.
M2: Rossville vs North Vermillion.
M3: Fountain Central vs Winner M1.
M4: Attica vs Winner M2.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.