IHSAA releases girls volleyball sectional pairings

IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released the girl's volleyball sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.

The sectional tournament will begin on October 11th and 15th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here.

 

CLASS 4A:

7. McCutcheon:

M1: McCutcheon vs Marion.

M2: Logansport vs Lafayette Jefferson.

M3:Kokomo vs Winner M1.

M4: Harrison vs Winner M2.

Championship: M3 Winner vs. M4 Winner.

 

CLASS 3A:

22. Benton Central:

M1: Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette.

M2: Western vs Benton Central.

M3: Frankfort vs North Montgomery.

M4: Twin Lakes vs Winner M1.

M5: Winner M2 vs Winner M3.

Championship: M4 Winner vs M5 Winner.

 

 CLASS 2A:

36. Rochester Community:

M1: North Miami vs Rochester.

M2: Pioneer vs Lewis Cass.

M3: Winamac vs Winner M1.

M4: Wabash vs Winner M2.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

 

38. Clinton Prairie:

M1: Delphi vs LCC.

M2: Covington vs Carroll.

M3: Seeger vs Winner M1.

M4: Clinton Prairie vs Winner M2.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

 

CLASS 1A:

52. South Newton:

M1: North White vs Tri-County.

M2: West Central vs Frontier.

M3: South Newton vs Winner M1.

Championship: M2 Winner vs M3 Winner.

 

54. Rossville:

M1: Faith Christian vs Clinton Central.

M2:  Rossville vs North Vermillion.

M3: Fountain Central vs Winner M1.

M4: Attica vs Winner M2.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

