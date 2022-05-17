 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IHSAA releases girls tennis sectional pairings

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 girls tennis state tournament. The tournament starts on May 18 and goes through May 21. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "M" stands for ‘match’, followed by a number indicating the order of matches at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.

 

6. Fountain Central

M1: Fountain Central vs. Benton Central. 

M2: Seeger vs. Covington. 

M3: Attica vs. Winner of M1. 

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

 

10. Lebanon 

M1: Frankfort vs. Lebanon. 

M2: Rossville vs. Western Boone. 

M3: Zionsville vs. Winner of M1. 

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3

 

53. Crown Point 

M1: Lake Central vs. Hanover Central. 

M2: Lowell vs. Kankakee Valley. 

M3: Illiana Christian vs. Crown Point. 

M4: Rensselaer Central vs. M1 winner. 

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner. Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

 

59. Logansport

 M1: Delphi Community vs. Lewis Cass. 

M2: Carroll (Flora) vs. Twin Lakes. 

M3: Logansport vs. Winner of M1. 

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3. 60. 

 

Harrison (West Lafayette) 

M1: West Lafayette vs. Lafayette Central Catholic. 

M2: Lafayette Jefferson vs. Harrison (West Lafayette). 

M3: McCutcheon vs. Winner of M1. 

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

Tags

Recommended for you