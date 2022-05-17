IHSAA releases girls tennis sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 girls tennis state tournament. The tournament starts on May 18 and goes through May 21. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "M" stands for ‘match’, followed by a number indicating the order of matches at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
6. Fountain Central
M1: Fountain Central vs. Benton Central.
M2: Seeger vs. Covington.
M3: Attica vs. Winner of M1.
Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.
10. Lebanon
M1: Frankfort vs. Lebanon.
M2: Rossville vs. Western Boone.
M3: Zionsville vs. Winner of M1.
Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3
53. Crown Point
M1: Lake Central vs. Hanover Central.
M2: Lowell vs. Kankakee Valley.
M3: Illiana Christian vs. Crown Point.
M4: Rensselaer Central vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner. Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
59. Logansport
M1: Delphi Community vs. Lewis Cass.
M2: Carroll (Flora) vs. Twin Lakes.
M3: Logansport vs. Winner of M1.
Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3. 60.
Harrison (West Lafayette)
M1: West Lafayette vs. Lafayette Central Catholic.
M2: Lafayette Jefferson vs. Harrison (West Lafayette).
M3: McCutcheon vs. Winner of M1.
Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.