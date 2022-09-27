 Skip to main content
IHSAA releases girls soccer sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released the girls soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.

The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here, and here.

CLASS 3A GIRLS:

5. Logansport:

M1: Lafayette Jeff vs Harrison.

M2: McCutcheon vs Logansport.

M3:Kokomo vs Winner M1.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M2 winner.

 

CLASS 2A GIRLS:

18. Kankakee Valley:

M1: Kankakee Valley vs West Lafayette.

M2: Rensselaer Central vs Twin Lakes.

M3: New Prairie vs Winner M1.

Championship: M3 winner vs M2 winner.

 

25. Danville Community:

M1: Frankfort vs North Montgomery.

M2: Tri-West vs Crawfordsville.

M3: Winner M1 vs Winner M2.

M4: Danville vs Western Boone.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

 

CLASS 1A GIRLS:

37. Tipton:

M1: Sheridan vs Tri-Central.

M2: Tipton vs Taylor.

M3: Eastern vs Rossville.

M4: Winner G1 vs Winner G2.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

 

38. Lafayette Central Catholic:

M1: Delphi vs LCC.

M2:  North White vs Benton Central.

M3: Winner M1 vs M2.

M4: Covington vs Faith Christian.

Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.

