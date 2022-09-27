IHSAA releases girls soccer sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released the girls soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.
The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here, and here.
CLASS 3A GIRLS:
5. Logansport:
M1: Lafayette Jeff vs Harrison.
M2: McCutcheon vs Logansport.
M3:Kokomo vs Winner M1.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M2 winner.
CLASS 2A GIRLS:
18. Kankakee Valley:
M1: Kankakee Valley vs West Lafayette.
M2: Rensselaer Central vs Twin Lakes.
M3: New Prairie vs Winner M1.
Championship: M3 winner vs M2 winner.
25. Danville Community:
M1: Frankfort vs North Montgomery.
M2: Tri-West vs Crawfordsville.
M3: Winner M1 vs Winner M2.
M4: Danville vs Western Boone.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.
CLASS 1A GIRLS:
37. Tipton:
M1: Sheridan vs Tri-Central.
M2: Tipton vs Taylor.
M3: Eastern vs Rossville.
M4: Winner G1 vs Winner G2.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.
38. Lafayette Central Catholic:
M1: Delphi vs LCC.
M2: North White vs Benton Central.
M3: Winner M1 vs M2.
M4: Covington vs Faith Christian.
Championship: M3 Winner vs M4 Winner.