IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

  • Updated
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents.

A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here.

CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:

1. (4 Teams) 

Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central

Crown Point vs. Portage  

CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 13:

13. (4 Teams) 

McCutcheon vs. Decatur Central

Plainfield vs. Harrison (WL)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 18:

18. (8 Teams) 

Logansport vs. Wawasee

Northridge vs. South Bend Riley

NorthWood vs. South Bend Washington

South Bend St. Joseph vs. Plymouth

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 20:

20. (8 Teams) 

Mississinewa vs. Marion

Huntington North vs. Muncie Central

Kokomo vs. Frankfort

Western vs. Jay County

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25:

25. (8 Teams) 

Twin Lakes vs. West Lafayette

Boone Grove vs. Calumet

Griffith vs. River Forest

Hanover Central vs. Rensselaer Central

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 34:

34. (7 Teams) 

Winamac Community vs. Lafayette Central Catholic

Rochester Community vs. Seeger

Benton Central vs. Delphi Community 

Lewis Cass vs. BYE

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 42:

42. (8 Teams) 

Clinton Central vs. Traders Point Christian

North Vermillion vs. Covington

Park Tudor vs. Clinton Prairie

Fountain Central vs. Attica

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43:

43. (8 Teams) 

Frontier vs. Taylor

West Central vs. Caston

Tri-County vs. Tri-Central

Carroll (Flora) vs. North White

