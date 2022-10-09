IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents.
A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here.
CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:
1. (4 Teams)
Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central
Crown Point vs. Portage
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 13:
13. (4 Teams)
McCutcheon vs. Decatur Central
Plainfield vs. Harrison (WL)
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 18:
18. (8 Teams)
Logansport vs. Wawasee
Northridge vs. South Bend Riley
NorthWood vs. South Bend Washington
South Bend St. Joseph vs. Plymouth
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 20:
20. (8 Teams)
Mississinewa vs. Marion
Huntington North vs. Muncie Central
Kokomo vs. Frankfort
Western vs. Jay County
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25:
25. (8 Teams)
Twin Lakes vs. West Lafayette
Boone Grove vs. Calumet
Griffith vs. River Forest
Hanover Central vs. Rensselaer Central
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 34:
34. (7 Teams)
Winamac Community vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
Rochester Community vs. Seeger
Benton Central vs. Delphi Community
Lewis Cass vs. BYE
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 42:
42. (8 Teams)
Clinton Central vs. Traders Point Christian
North Vermillion vs. Covington
Park Tudor vs. Clinton Prairie
Fountain Central vs. Attica
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43:
43. (8 Teams)
Frontier vs. Taylor
West Central vs. Caston
Tri-County vs. Tri-Central
Carroll (Flora) vs. North White