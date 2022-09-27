IHSAA releases boys soccer sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released boys soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.
The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here.
CLASS 3A BOYS:
5. Lafayette Jeff
M1: Marion vs Lebanon.
M2: Lafayette Jeff vs McCutcheon.
M3: Harrison vs Logansport.
M4: Kokomo vs Winner G1.
M5: Winner G2 vs Winner G5.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
CLASS 2A BOYS:
18. West Lafayette
M1: West Lafayette vs Rensselaer Central.
M2: Benton Central vs Twin Lakes.
M3: Frankfort vs Winner G1.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M2 winner.
CLASS 1A BOYS:
38. Carroll (Flora)
M1: Faith Christian vs LCC.
M2: Delphi vs Carroll.
M3: Winner of G1 vs Winner G2.
M4: Covington vs Rossville.
Championship: M4 Winner vs M3 Winner.
37. Argos
M1: Culver vs Caston.
M2: North White vs North Miami.
M3: Winner of G1 vs Winner G2
M4: Argos vs Winamac.
Championship: M4 Winner vs M3 Winner.