 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IHSAA releases boys soccer sectional pairings

  • Updated
  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released boys soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional.

The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to the full release sent out by the IHSAA can be found here.

 

CLASS 3A BOYS:

5. Lafayette Jeff

M1: Marion vs Lebanon.

M2: Lafayette Jeff vs McCutcheon.

M3: Harrison vs Logansport.

M4: Kokomo vs Winner G1.

M5: Winner G2 vs Winner G5.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

 

CLASS 2A BOYS:

18. West Lafayette

M1: West Lafayette vs Rensselaer Central.

M2: Benton Central vs Twin Lakes.

M3: Frankfort vs Winner G1.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M2 winner.

 

CLASS 1A BOYS:

38. Carroll (Flora)

M1: Faith Christian vs LCC.

M2: Delphi vs Carroll.

M3: Winner of G1 vs Winner G2.

M4: Covington vs Rossville.

Championship: M4 Winner vs M3 Winner.

 

37. Argos

M1: Culver vs Caston.

M2: North White vs North Miami.

M3: Winner of G1 vs Winner G2

M4: Argos vs Winamac. 

Championship: M4 Winner vs M3 Winner.

 

Tags

Recommended for you