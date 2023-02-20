 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IHSAA releases boys basketball sectional pairings

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional boys basketball pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. G stands for the game, and the number in front states the order in which the games will be played. Games will start next Tuesday the 28 with the championship to be played on Saturday, March 4.

CLASS 4A:

Sectional 6: Kokomo

G1 - Harrison vs Lafayette Jeff

G2 - Logansport vs Marion

G3 - Kokomo vs Winner of Game 1

G4 - McCutcheon vs Winner of Game 2

Championship - Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4

 

CLASS 3A:

Sectional 23 Peru

G1 - Peru vs Mississinewa

G2 - Maconaquah vs Bellmont

G3 - Northwestern vs Norwell

G4 - Oak Hill vs Winner of Game 1

G5 - Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

Championship - Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 5

 

Sectional 22 Frankfort

G1 - West Lafayette vs Western

G2 - Frankfort vs Benton Central

G3 - Rensselaer Central vs North Montgomery

G4 - Twin Lakes vs Winner of Game 1

G5 - Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

Championship - Winner of Game 4 vs Winner vs Game 5

 

Class 2A:

Sectional 33 Whiting

G1 - 21st Century Gary vs Whiting

G2 - Bowman vs Lighthouse CPC

G3 - North Newton vs Illiana Christian

G4 - Andrean vs Winner of G1

G5 - Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Championship - Winner of G4 vs Winner of G5

 

Sectional 36 Rochester

G1 - Winamac Community vs North Miami

G2 - Pioneer vs Lewis Cass

G3 - Wabash vs Winner Game 1

G4 - Rochester Community vs Winner Game 2

Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4

 

Sectional 38 Delphi

G1 - Clinton Prairie vs Central Catholic

G2 - Seeger vs Carroll

G3 - Delphi vs Winner Game 1

G4 - Covington vs Winner of Game 2

Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4

 

Class 1A:

Sectional 52 West Central

G1 - Frontier vs Caston

G2 - West Central vs South Newton

G3 - Tri-County vs Winner Game 1

G4 - North White vs Winner Game 2

Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4

 

Sectional 54 Fountain Central

G1 - Attica vs Fountain Central

G2 - Clinton Central vs Faith Christian

G3 - North Vermillion vs Winner of Game 1

G4 - Rossville vs Winner of Game 2

Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Tags

Recommended for you