IHSAA releases boys basketball sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional boys basketball pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. G stands for the game, and the number in front states the order in which the games will be played. Games will start next Tuesday the 28 with the championship to be played on Saturday, March 4.
CLASS 4A:
Sectional 6: Kokomo
G1 - Harrison vs Lafayette Jeff
G2 - Logansport vs Marion
G3 - Kokomo vs Winner of Game 1
G4 - McCutcheon vs Winner of Game 2
Championship - Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4
CLASS 3A:
Sectional 23 Peru
G1 - Peru vs Mississinewa
G2 - Maconaquah vs Bellmont
G3 - Northwestern vs Norwell
G4 - Oak Hill vs Winner of Game 1
G5 - Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3
Championship - Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 5
Sectional 22 Frankfort
G1 - West Lafayette vs Western
G2 - Frankfort vs Benton Central
G3 - Rensselaer Central vs North Montgomery
G4 - Twin Lakes vs Winner of Game 1
G5 - Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3
Championship - Winner of Game 4 vs Winner vs Game 5
Class 2A:
Sectional 33 Whiting
G1 - 21st Century Gary vs Whiting
G2 - Bowman vs Lighthouse CPC
G3 - North Newton vs Illiana Christian
G4 - Andrean vs Winner of G1
G5 - Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Championship - Winner of G4 vs Winner of G5
Sectional 36 Rochester
G1 - Winamac Community vs North Miami
G2 - Pioneer vs Lewis Cass
G3 - Wabash vs Winner Game 1
G4 - Rochester Community vs Winner Game 2
Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4
Sectional 38 Delphi
G1 - Clinton Prairie vs Central Catholic
G2 - Seeger vs Carroll
G3 - Delphi vs Winner Game 1
G4 - Covington vs Winner of Game 2
Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4
Class 1A:
Sectional 52 West Central
G1 - Frontier vs Caston
G2 - West Central vs South Newton
G3 - Tri-County vs Winner Game 1
G4 - North White vs Winner Game 2
Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner G4
Sectional 54 Fountain Central
G1 - Attica vs Fountain Central
G2 - Clinton Central vs Faith Christian
G3 - North Vermillion vs Winner of Game 1
G4 - Rossville vs Winner of Game 2
Championship - Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4