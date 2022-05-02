IHSAA releases baseball sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 baseball state tournament. The tournament starts on May 25 and goes through May 30. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "G" stands for ‘game’, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
Class 4A
Sectional 7. Logansport:
G1: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jefferson.
G2: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Kokomo.
G3: McCutcheon vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Class 3A
25. Crawfordsville:
G1: North Montgomery vs. Lebanon.
G2: South Vermillion vs. Frankfort.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Crawfordsville vs. Northview.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
20. Northwestern:
G1: Peru vs. Western.
G2: Benton Central vs. Northwestern.
G3: West Lafayette vs. Twin Lakes.
G4: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.
Class 2A
37. Wabash:
G1: Wabash vs. Rochester Community.
G2: Carroll (Flora) vs. Lewis Cass.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Whitko vs. Manchester.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
38. Delphi Community:
G1: Seeger vs. Fountain Central.
G2: Clinton Prairie vs. Delphi Community.
G3: Western Boone vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Class 1A
52. Caston:
G1: Caston vs. West Central.
G2: North Miami vs. Pioneer.
G3: Northfield vs. Southwood.
G4: North White vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.
53. Lafayette Central Catholic:
G1: Attica vs. Lafayette Central Catholic.
G2: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Covington vs. Faith Christian.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
54. Tri-County:
G1: Frontier vs. Sheridan.
G2: Tri-County vs. Rossville.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: South Newton vs. Clinton Central.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.