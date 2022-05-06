 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IHSAA release new sectional pairings for six different sports

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The IHSAA has just released new sectional pairings for several sports. Girls and Boys Basketball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Football, and Volleyball were all affected. Below is a list of our Greater Lafayette schools and who they will be competing against next year. For a complete list of all sectional pairings, you can click here.

 

FOOTBALL:

CLASS 5A:

13.: Decatur Central, Harrison (West Lafayette), McCutcheon, Plainfield 

CLASS 4A: 

18.: Logansport, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee 

20.: Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Kokomo, Marion, Muncie Central, Mississinewa, Western

CLASS 3A: 

25.: Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Rensselaer Central, River Forest, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette

CLASS 2A: 

34.: Benton Central, Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lewis Cass, Rochester, Seeger, Winamac

CLASS 1A: 

41.: Bowman Academy, Culver Community, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, Pioneer, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, Triton

42.: Attica, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Park Tudor, Traders Point Christian 

43.: Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Taylor, Tri-Central, Tri-County, West Central

 

VOLLEYBALL:

CLASS 4A: 

7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon 

CLASS 3A: 

22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western 

CLASS 2A: 

36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Rochester, Winamac Community, Wabash 

38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger

CLASS 1A: 

52.: Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central

53.: Caston, Lakeland Christian Academy, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood

54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville

 

GIRLS SOCCER:

CLASS 3A: 

5.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, McCutcheon 

CLASS 2A: 

25.: Crawfordsville, Danville Community, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Tri-West Hendricks, Western Boone

CLASS 1A: 

37.: Eastern (Greentown), Rossville, Sheridan, Taylor, Tipton, Tri-Central 

38.: Benton Central, Covington, Delphi Community, Faith Christian, Lafayette Central Catholic, North White

 

BOYS SOCCER:

CLASS 3A: 

5.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Lebanon, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon

CLASS 2A: 

18.: Benton Central, Frankfort, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette 

CLASS 1A: 

37.: Argos, Caston, Culver Community, North Miami, North White, Winamac Community, Whitko 

38.: Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi Community, Faith Christian, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rossville

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

CLASS 4A: 

7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon  

CLASS 3A: 

22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western  

CLASS 2A: 

36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Wabash, Winamac Community 

38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi Community, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger

CLASS 1A: 

52.: Caston, Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central 

54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville

 

BOYS BASKETBALL:

CLASS 4A: 

7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon

CLASS 3A: 

22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western

CLASS 2A: 

36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Rochester Community, Wabash, Winamac Community

38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi Community, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger

CLASS 1A: 

52.: Caston, Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central 

54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville

 

