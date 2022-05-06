IHSAA release new sectional pairings for six different sports

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The IHSAA has just released new sectional pairings for several sports. Girls and Boys Basketball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Football, and Volleyball were all affected. Below is a list of our Greater Lafayette schools and who they will be competing against next year. For a complete list of all sectional pairings, you can click here.
FOOTBALL:
CLASS 5A:
13.: Decatur Central, Harrison (West Lafayette), McCutcheon, Plainfield
CLASS 4A:
18.: Logansport, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee
20.: Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Kokomo, Marion, Muncie Central, Mississinewa, Western
CLASS 3A:
25.: Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Rensselaer Central, River Forest, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette
CLASS 2A:
34.: Benton Central, Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lewis Cass, Rochester, Seeger, Winamac
CLASS 1A:
41.: Bowman Academy, Culver Community, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, Pioneer, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, Triton
42.: Attica, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Park Tudor, Traders Point Christian
43.: Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Taylor, Tri-Central, Tri-County, West Central
VOLLEYBALL:
CLASS 4A:
7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon
CLASS 3A:
22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western
CLASS 2A:
36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Rochester, Winamac Community, Wabash
38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger
CLASS 1A:
52.: Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central
53.: Caston, Lakeland Christian Academy, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood
54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville
GIRLS SOCCER:
CLASS 3A:
5.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, McCutcheon
CLASS 2A:
25.: Crawfordsville, Danville Community, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Tri-West Hendricks, Western Boone
CLASS 1A:
37.: Eastern (Greentown), Rossville, Sheridan, Taylor, Tipton, Tri-Central
38.: Benton Central, Covington, Delphi Community, Faith Christian, Lafayette Central Catholic, North White
BOYS SOCCER:
CLASS 3A:
5.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Lebanon, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon
CLASS 2A:
18.: Benton Central, Frankfort, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette
CLASS 1A:
37.: Argos, Caston, Culver Community, North Miami, North White, Winamac Community, Whitko
38.: Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi Community, Faith Christian, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rossville
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
CLASS 4A:
7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon
CLASS 3A:
22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western
CLASS 2A:
36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Wabash, Winamac Community
38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi Community, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger
CLASS 1A:
52.: Caston, Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central
54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville
BOYS BASKETBALL:
CLASS 4A:
7.: Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon
CLASS 3A:
22.: Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western
CLASS 2A:
36.: Lewis Cass, North Miami, Pioneer, Rochester Community, Wabash, Winamac Community
38.: Carroll (Flora), Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi Community, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger
CLASS 1A:
52.: Caston, Frontier, North White, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central
54.: Attica, Clinton Central, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Rossville