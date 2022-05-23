IHSAA post season starts today for high school girl's softball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Softball sectionals took place all across the state tonight. Many teams were in action trying for their chance to win a state title. It’s win or go home, so let's see who all is moving on. You can find the link to all brackets if you click here.
Below are the scores from across the area.
GIRL’S SECTIONALS DAY ONE:
Class 4A
Sectional 7 McCutcheon:
Logansport def. McCutcheon, 4-2.
Class 3A
Sectional 20 Twin Lakes:
Western def. Peru, 3-1.
Sectional 25 Lebanon:
Tri-West-Hendricks def. North Montgomery, 17-1.
Class 2A
Sectional 38 Southmont:
Seeger def. Delphi, 8-4.
Sectional 34 North Judson-San Pierre:
Boone Grove def. Winamac, 9-2.
Class 1A
Sectional 52 North Miami:
West Central def. Northfield, 13-0.
Sectional 53 Riverton Parke:
North Vermillion def. Lafayette Central Catholic, 14-1.
Sectional 54 Rossville:
Carroll def. Frontier, 9-6.