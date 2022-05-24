IHSAA post season round two was today for high school girl's softball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The second round of softball sectionals took place all across the state tonight. Many teams were in action trying to get to the next round of sectionals. It’s win or go home, so let's see who all is moving on. You can find the link to all brackets if you click here.
Below are the scores from across the area.
GIRL’S SECTIONALS DAY ONE:
Class 4A
Sectional 7 McCutcheon:
Logansport def. Lafayette Jeff, 9-3.
Harrison def. Kokomo, 5-1.
Class 3A
Sectional 20 Twin Lakes:
Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 10-0.
Twin Lakes def. Maconaquah, 3-1.
Sectional 25 Lebanon:
Tri-West-Hendricks def. Frankfort, 16-7.
Class 2A
Sectional 38 Southmont:
Western Boone def. Seeger, 8-0.
Southmont def. Clinton Prairie, 16-2.
Sectional 34 North Judson-San Pierre:
Pioneer def. Rensselaer Central, 10-0.
Class 1A
Sectional 52 North Miami:
Caston def. North White, 6-0.
Sectional 53 Riverton Parke:
Riverton Parke def. Attica, 11-0.
Sectional 54 Rossville:
Rossville def. Sheridan, 11-0.
Clinton Central def. South Newton, 8-0.