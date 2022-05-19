IHSAA Girls tennis sectionals kick off today

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school girl's tennis was finally able to take to the court. After being postponed yesterday due to weather, the girls took to the court today to start their postseason run.
We're going to take a look at how our many area teams fared after round 1.
First up is sectional number 60 Harrison. In the first match of the sectional West Lafayette was able to defeat LCC, and is moving on to the next round.
In sectional number 59 Logansport: Delphi was able to beat Lewis Cass. They'll be facing off against Logansport.
In Sectional 53 Crown Point: Lake Central defeated Rensselaer and the bombers end their season here.
In Sectional 6 Fountain Central: Fountain Central was able to defeat Benton Central and move on with their season.
Finally in Sectional 10 Lebanon: Frankfort was defeated and ended their season as well.
Team brackets will be posted below.
2021-22 IHSAA GIRLS TENNIS TEAM BRACKETS: