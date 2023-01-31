IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
SCORES:
North White def. West Central, 56-38.
Tri-County def. Frontier, 63-34.
Faith Christian def. Clinton Central in overtime, 65-56.
Fountain Central def. North Vermillion, 40-32.
Twin Lakes def. North Montgomery, 76-23.
Pioneer def. Wabash, 58-57.
Logansport def. Marion, 55-17.
Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 31-22.
Carroll def. Covington, 69-30.
Seeger def. Delphi, 50-48.