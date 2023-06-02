IHSAA Boys Track and Field wraps up 2023 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school boys track and field is officially wrapped up in the 2023 season. State finals took place tonight, and below you can see how our area athletes placed in their final meet.
RESULTS:
Harrison:
100m: 23 Finley Huber 11.07
400m: 6 Andres Negron-Carrero 48.00
800m: 14 Jaiden Goins 58.458
4x400m: DNF
West Lafayette:
400: 17 DNF Connor Blankman
800: Elijah Stenberg 59.286
4x400m: The team finished 23 with a time of 52.432
Pole Vault: 12 Wyatt Curl 14 feet
Lafayette Jeff:
4x100m: The team finished 11 with a time of 42.27
Frankfort:
Pole Vault: 11 Aidan Hudspith 14 feet
For a complete list of results, you can click here.