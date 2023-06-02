 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

IHSAA Boys Track and Field wraps up 2023 season

IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school boys track and field is officially wrapped up in the 2023 season. State finals took place tonight, and below you can see how our area athletes placed in their final meet.

 

RESULTS:

Harrison:

100m: 23 Finley Huber 11.07

400m: 6 Andres Negron-Carrero 48.00 

800m: 14 Jaiden Goins 58.458

4x400m: DNF

 

West Lafayette:

400: 17 DNF Connor Blankman

800: Elijah Stenberg 59.286

4x400m: The team finished 23 with a time of 52.432

Pole Vault: 12 Wyatt Curl 14 feet

 

Lafayette Jeff: 

4x100m: The team finished 11 with a time of 42.27

 

Frankfort:

Pole Vault: 11 Aidan Hudspith 14 feet

