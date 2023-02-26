IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive State Finals

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive State Finals

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

Harrison junior Matthew Klinge won the 50-yard freestyle for the second straight year finishing with a time of 19.95 seconds.

Klinge also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.90 seconds, beating top seed Isaac Martin from Munster.

Harrison's 200 freestyle relay team finished in 14th palce and the Raiders finished 15th as a team.

West Lafayette finished 12th place as a team and placed in three different relays.

- 8th place in 400 freestyle relay.

- 9th place in 200 medley relay.

- 12th place in the 200 free relay.

Ryan Knipp, Landon VanMatre and Lucas Arnaldo each individually placed as well for the Red Devils.

- Ryan Knipp: 10th in 500 freestyle & 15th in 200 free.

- Landon VanMatre: 10th in 100 fly.

- Lucas Arnaldo: 14th in 100 breaststroke.

Crawfordsville also had a swimmer on the podium for the first time since 2007.

Whitman Horton, a junior placed 6th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.79 seconds. 

He also placed 9th in 200 individual medley.

For a full list of results from the IHSAA State Finals, CLICK HERE.

Tags

Recommended for you