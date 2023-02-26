IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive State Finals

Harrison junior Matthew Klinge won the 50-yard freestyle for the second straight year finishing with a time of 19.95 seconds.
Klinge also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.90 seconds, beating top seed Isaac Martin from Munster.
Harrison's 200 freestyle relay team finished in 14th palce and the Raiders finished 15th as a team.
West Lafayette finished 12th place as a team and placed in three different relays.
- 8th place in 400 freestyle relay.
- 9th place in 200 medley relay.
- 12th place in the 200 free relay.
Ryan Knipp, Landon VanMatre and Lucas Arnaldo each individually placed as well for the Red Devils.
- Ryan Knipp: 10th in 500 freestyle & 15th in 200 free.
- Landon VanMatre: 10th in 100 fly.
- Lucas Arnaldo: 14th in 100 breaststroke.
Crawfordsville also had a swimmer on the podium for the first time since 2007.
Whitman Horton, a junior placed 6th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.79 seconds.
He also placed 9th in 200 individual medley.
