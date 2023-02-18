IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive Sectionals Results:
Sectional 10. Crawfordsville (13 Teams)
Click HERE for full individual scores
Team Scores:
1. Crawfordsville - 399
2. Twin Lakes - 349
3. South Vermillion - 305
4. Delphi - 240
5. Western Boone - 214
6. Southmont - 154
7. North Montgomery - 151
8. Seeger - 130
9. Attica - 126
10. Fountain Central - 64
11. Benton Central - 38
12. North Vermillion - 24
Sectional 12. Zionsville (10 Teams)
Click HERE for full individual scores
Team Scores:
1. Zionsville - 495
2. Harrison - 416
3. West Lafayette - 281
4. Lebanon - 239
5. Lafayette Jeff - 183
6. McCutcheon - 168
7. Clinton Central - 138
8. Central Catholic - 138
9. Frankfort - 83
10. Carroll (Flora) - 49
Sectional 1. Munster (15 Teams)
Click HERE for full individual scores
Team Scores:
1. Lake Central - 546
2. Munster - 399
3. Crown Point - 316
4. Lowell - 263
5. Highland - 217
6. Rensselaer Central - 152
7. North Newton - 89
8. Hammond Morton - 73
9. Hammond Bishop Noll - 62
10. Griffith - 46
11. East Chicago Central - 38
12. South Newton - 33
13. Hammond Central - 26
14. Gary West Side - 20
Sectional 4. Warsaw (13 Teams)
Click HERE for full individual scores
Team Scores:
1. Warsaw Community - 378
2. Culver Academies - 342
3. Tippecanoe Valley - 241
4. Columbia City - 224
5. Rochester Community - 197
6. Wabash - 196
7. Logansport - 153
8. Plymouth - 148
9. Cass - 119
10. Pioneer - 115
11. Manchester - 48
12. Northfield - 3