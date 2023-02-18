 Skip to main content
IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive Sectionals Results

  • Updated
  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

IHSAA Boys Swim & Dive Sectionals Results:

Sectional 10. Crawfordsville (13 Teams)

Click HERE for full individual scores

Team Scores:

1. Crawfordsville - 399

2. Twin Lakes - 349

3. South Vermillion - 305

4. Delphi - 240

5. Western Boone - 214

6. Southmont - 154

7. North Montgomery - 151

8. Seeger - 130

9. Attica - 126

10. Fountain Central - 64

11. Benton Central - 38

12. North Vermillion - 24

Sectional 12. Zionsville (10 Teams) 

Click HERE for full individual scores

Team Scores:

1. Zionsville - 495

2. Harrison - 416

3. West Lafayette - 281

4. Lebanon - 239

5. Lafayette Jeff - 183

6. McCutcheon - 168

7. Clinton Central - 138

8. Central Catholic - 138

9. Frankfort - 83

10. Carroll (Flora) - 49

Sectional 1. Munster (15 Teams)

Click HERE for full individual scores

Team Scores:

1. Lake Central - 546                  

2. Munster - 399                  

3. Crown Point - 316                  

4. Lowell - 263                 

5. Highland - 217                  

6. Rensselaer Central - 152                  

7. North Newton - 89                  

8. Hammond Morton - 73                  

9. Hammond Bishop Noll - 62                 

10. Griffith - 46                 

11. East Chicago Central - 38                 

12. South Newton - 33                 

13. Hammond Central - 26                 

14. Gary West Side - 20 

 

Sectional 4. Warsaw (13 Teams)

Click HERE for full individual scores

Team Scores:

1. Warsaw Community - 378                  

2. Culver Academies - 342                  

3. Tippecanoe Valley - 241                  

4. Columbia City - 224                  

5. Rochester Community - 197                  

6. Wabash - 196                  

7. Logansport - 153                  

8. Plymouth - 148                  

9. Cass - 119                 

10. Pioneer - 115                 

11. Manchester - 48                 

12. Northfield - 3