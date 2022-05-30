IHSAA Boys Baseball sectional championships

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sectional finals across the state happened tonight for high school baseball. The weather was beautiful on this holiday weekend as teams took the field to play.
In sectional number 53 Lafayette Central Catholic, the game went as well as you think.
Knights didn’t shy away from their second game of the day, and they showed us they weren’t looking to lose in sectionals.
Domination was the theme of the day, and the Knights stuck to it.
Just after the first inning alone it was already 5-0.
Ryan Schummer would go on to be the big offensive leader tonight as he scored a 3-run home run, and had a solo home run later in the game.
Knights would end up winning tonight's contest 10-0.
BASEBALL SECTIONAL FINALS:
Class 4A Sectional 7:
Harrison def. McCutcheon, 5-4.
Class 3A Sectional 20:
Western def. Northwestern, 6-1.
Class 2A Sectional 37:
Carroll def. Whitko, 9-0.
Sectional 38:
Delphi def. Seeger, 9-7.
Class A Sectional 52:
Caston def. North Miami, 3-1.
Sectional 54:
Rossville def. Clinton Central, 12-2.