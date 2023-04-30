IHSAA Baseball Sectionals Information:
Host schools will announce playing schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
Sectional games begin Wednesday, May 24, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 29), with regionals on Saturday, June 3.
This year’s state tournament has a different format than in previous years as the regional round and semi-state round have essentially switched.
The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis, home of the Triple-A franchise Indianapolis Indians, for the 25th year overall. This year’s games will be played in a doubleheader format on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
Sectionals Dates: May 24-29, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 all sessions (All session tickets may be provided for tourneys with three or more sessions). Children age 5 and younger admitted free.
Home Team: The second-named team in each pairing is the designated home team except when they advance by virtue of a bye. Exception: In six-team sectionals, the teams drawing the bye will play in the second semifinal game (Game 4) and will be the visitor in the championship game.
IHSAA Baseball Sectional Pairings:
Class 4A
Sectional 7 at Kokomo (6 Teams)
G1: Logansport vs. Kokomo.
G2: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Lafayette Jefferson.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: McCutcheon vs. Marion.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 3A
Sectional 17 at Griffith (8 Teams)
G1: Griffith vs. Hanover Central.
G2: Rensselaer Central vs. Andrean.
G3: River Forest vs. Calumet.
G4: Boone Grove vs. Highland.
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Sectional 20 at Northwestern (6 Teams)
G1: Western vs. North Montgomery.
G2: Twin Lakes vs. West Lafayette.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Northwestern vs. Frankfort.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 25 at Crawfordsville (6 Teams)
G1: Crawfordsville vs. Tri-West Hendricks.
G2: Danville Community vs. Western Boone.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Lebanon vs. Monrovia.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 2A
Sectional 35 at Delphi Community (6 Teams)
G1: Seeger vs. Carroll (Flora).
G2: Benton Central vs. Lewis Cass.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Clinton Prairie vs. Delphi Community.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 1A
Sectional 52 at Caston (6 Teams)
G1: West Central vs. North White.
G2: Caston vs. Southwood.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Northfield vs. North Miami.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 53 at Tri-County (6 Teams)
G1: Rossville vs. South Newton.
G2: Frontier vs. Tri-County.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Sectional 54 at Lafayette Central Catholic (6 Teams)
G1: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica.
G2: North Vermillion vs. Covington.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Riverton Parke vs. Fountain Central.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.