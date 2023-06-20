Identity released of victim in fatal Linden house fire

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) - The identity of the person killed in a house fire Monday has been released. According to the Madison Township Fire Chief, 71-year-old Diana Aveline died of smoke inhalation. One dog also died in the home.
Officials said she was the only person living in the house. The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of Main Street.
At this time the cause of the fire has been ruled unknown.
According to Madison Township Fire Chief Eral Heide, an elderly handicapped woman died inside of the home. One dog also died in the home.