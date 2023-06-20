Identity released of victim in fatal Linden house fire

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) - The identity of the person killed in a house fire Monday has been released. According to the Madison Township Fire Chief, 71-year-old Diana Aveline died of smoke inhalation. One dog also died in the home.

Officials said she was the only person living in the house. The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of Main Street.

At this time the cause of the fire has been ruled unknown.